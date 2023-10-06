This Week in People & Culture News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including Fortune's list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business.
- Fortune Reveals the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business
The list's new global scope and bigger scale recognize the nature of top executives' work—it spans the planet—as well as the near-record number of women who are leading companies on the Fortune 500, the largest in the U.S. by revenue, and the Fortune Global 500, the largest companies in the world.
- United Raises Airline Miles for Special Olympics During National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month
Since 2017, United has contributed more than $8.5 million in travel and cash to support Special Olympics' athletes. These events foster inclusive and engaging experiences and break down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities.
- The Kroger Co. Foundation donates $1 million to Hispanic organizations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
"We launched the Racial Equity Fund in 2020 to catalyze innovative approaches that help create stronger communities," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation. "These recent grant recipients reflect a group of dedicated organizations that are committed to creating lasting change in the Hispanic community.
- Ancestry Inspires People to Discover, Preserve and Represent All That They Are With "It's a Family Thing" Integrated Brand Campaign
"We're changing the narrative and inspiring people not only to learn about their past but also be active participants in preserving the family history that is happening now and represent it daily," said Paige Grossman, Ancestry Vice President, Global Creative and Brand Marketing.
- SourceAmerica Promotes Workforce Inclusion for People with Disabilities During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
"Together with our nonprofit, government, and military partners, we continuously work to lower the unemployment rate for people with disabilities by connecting them to meaningful, well-paid jobs with advancement potential," said SourceAmerica President and CEO Richard Belden.
- Kindred by PARENTS Launches the Black Joy Issue Featuring Cover Star Kelly Rowland
Kindred's Black Joy Issue is filled with more than 15 stories, including a cover story featuring Kelly Rowland, that offer support and expert advice for raising and empowering Black children in today's world.
- Announcing the 2023 Most Powerful Latina Summit at L'attitude: Elevating Latina Leaders and Charting the Future of Global Economy
This premier event not only celebrated the transformative influence and accomplishments of Latinas in global business, culture, and communities, but also delved into pivotal topics shaping our world.
- 2023 Women in the Workplace Report Finds Women Are as Ambitious as Ever
This year's report, based on data from more than 270 companies and more than 27,000 employees, aims to break down four myths about women's experiences at work by providing data-driven insights into the challenges they face at each step on the corporate ladder.
- BlackRock to Host Bob Woodruff Foundation's VOWS Symposium for Veterans Returning to the Civilian Workforce
VOWS—a consortium of more than 100 firms nationwide--facilitates career and business opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Hosted by BlackRock, the Symposium encourages organizations to collaborate, develop, and share veteran recruiting and retention best practices.
