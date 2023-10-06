HWP Acquires Hybrid Healthcare Communications to Bring Clients the "Best of Both Worlds"

Strategic Medical/Scientific Programming Seamlessly Delivered via Compelling Digital/Interactive Media

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), announced the acquisition of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. The new partnership reflects HWP's vision for the future.

HWP is a women-founded, women-led provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies, across a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states, from early preclinical to patent expiry. HWP currently provides three synergistic service offerings: medical affairs, medical marketing, and speaker bureau. Each offering is seeded in expert strategy, scientific content, and proprietary technology, enabling solutions that allow HWP to deliver tailored, high-impact educational engagements.

"With today's acquisition, we can seamlessly offer our clients the best of both worlds—outstanding educational content paired with innovative digital and interactive dissemination vehicles to drive engagement and behavior change," noted Jani Hegarty, CEO and founder of HWP.

Hybrid president and partner Jay Romano added, "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with HWP, to bring our clients the latest digital and interactive solutions paired with medical content that's second to none." He added, "This is a complete win-win for existing and new clients of both HWP and Hybrid."

In 2023, HWP partnered with NMS Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on driving sustainable growth for middle-market companies in business and healthcare services.

About HWP

HWP is a women-founded, women-led, medical and scientific communications agency headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California. Established in 2005, HWP partners with the life science industry to develop cutting-edge, award-winning medical communications solutions for the advancement of patient care. The underlying mission of HWP is to make the world a healthier place. For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com .

About Hybrid

Hybrid, based in Eatontown, New Jersey, brings medical content to life with customized, interactive engagement solutions. Hybrid transforms content into compelling live and virtual user experiences through digital platforms, congress engagement, video, animation, gamification, virtual meetings, and immersive VR and AR. The Hybrid approach allows clients to engage with their customers, live and virtual, in a memorable and impactful way. For more information about Hybrid, visit hybridhealth.com .

Media Contact:

Jani Hegarty

CEO & Founder

Health & Wellness Partners

201 661 5555

View original content:

SOURCE Health & Wellness Partners