Revasum, Inc. and Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions (SGSS) Join Forces to Innovate Silicon Carbide Wafer Grinding Technology

Silicon Carbide is a critical material in the production of power devices and has gained significant prominence in the semiconductor industry due to its exceptional properties. The demand for SiC wafers has been steadily growing, and achieving the highest quality wafers is paramount to meet the evolving needs of the market.

The partnership between Revasum and SGSS represents a collaboration between two industry giants with a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. By combining Revasum's expertise in semiconductor manufacturing equipment with SGSS's cutting-edge abrasive materials, this alliance seeks to develop a new generation of surface finishing solutions that will set new standards for precision, efficiency, and surface quality in SiC wafer production with sustainability and environmental responsibility at the core of our collaboration. This partnership holds great promise for the semiconductor industry, paving the way for enhanced SiC wafer production processes that will contribute to the advancement of power electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and various other technology sectors.

Mr. Scott Jewler, CEO of Revasum, Inc., commented on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions, a renowned leader in materials science and innovation. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with cutting-edge tools and solutions to address the increasing demand for high-quality Silicon Carbide wafers."

Mr. Jean-Claude Lasserre, CEO Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions stated, "Our collaboration with Revasum exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-performance materials and solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible. Together, we will unlock new levels of precision and efficiency in Silicon Carbide wafer grinding with highest levels of sustainable products and solutions."

Both Revasum, Inc. and SGSS are eager to embark on this journey of innovation and look forward to delivering groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of Silicon Carbide wafer manufacturing.

About Revasum, Inc.:

Revasum specializes in the design and manufacturing of capital equipment used in the semiconductor device manufacturing process. Our product portfolio includes grinding, polishing and CMP equipment used to manufacture substrates and devices for the global semiconductor industry. The company has leveraged its significant intellectual property portfolio to develop the new flagship 6EZ Silicon Carbid Polisher, which, alongside the 7AF-HMG Silicon Carbide Grinder, provides Revasum's customers with an optimized, fully automated single-wafer grind and polish toolset The solution is configurable for SiC wafers 200mm and below.

The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility is based in San Luis Obispo, California, United States.

About Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions

Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions, part of Saint-Gobain Group, is a global business creating surface solutions for a better world thanks to its product offer including Abrasives, Adhesives, Sealants, Tapes, Composites, Films. Its abrasives solutions are powerful, precise, user-friendly solutions, which enable customers to cut, shape and finish all materials in the most complex and challenging applications. By working closely with end-users and grinding expert partners, Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions designs and provides customized solutions to secure the best option for performance, cost and safety. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence in 28 countries, Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions serves its customers globally and locally through its structured sales operations, employing over 11,000 people.

As part of the Saint-Gobain Group, we believe in progress and seek to be a game-changer that improves individual and collective health and wellness. We are convinced that the solutions that meet everyone's essential needs and allow us to live better together, without jeopardizing future generations, are still to be invented. Our commitment to reach this ambitious objective is guided by our shared purpose: "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

For more information, please visit www.saint-gobain-abrasives.com

