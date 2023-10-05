OneTrust Introduces Compliance Automation to Scale Resources and Streamline Compliance

Optimize the compliance lifecycle with automated evidence collection and "test once, comply many" across more than 33 frameworks

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustWeek 2023 - OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, introduces OneTrust Compliance Automation to optimize the compliance lifecycle. Built on the same cutting-edge guidance, content, and proprietary shared evidence framework that allows OneTrust Certification Automation customers to reduce certification costs and accelerate the compliance process, OneTrust Compliance Automation now extends these capabilities throughout the entire Trust Intelligence Platform. As information security (InfoSec) teams are challenged with managing multiple compliance frameworks, laws, and regulations, OneTrust Compliance Automation enables organizations to deduplicate redundant activities across team members, eliminate manual work, streamline risk management, and reinforce program consistency.

OneTrust (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust) (PRNewswire)

"OneTrust Compliance Automation provides visibility into regulatory requirements, automates upwards of 60% of evidence collection requirements, and offers a roadmap of portfolio coverage and progress," said Cliff Huntington, General Manger, OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud. "With out-of-the-box compliance framework content and guidance for more than 33 industry frameworks, Compliance Automation isn't just a remedy for audit fatigue, it also allows InfoSec teams to go beyond compliance and focus on trust."

OneTrust Compliance Automation provides the blueprint for organizations to go beyond compliance management:

Test once, comply many: OneTrust's proprietary shared evidence framework driven by expert-vetted content seamlessly removes duplication and complexity across 33+ published frameworks and the company's common controls.

Stay continuously compliant with automated evidence collection: InfoSec teams can bypass manual stopgaps with ready-to-activate integrations which automate insights across the tech stack. Capture auditable data on-time and in-scope for defined control requirements with pre-architected, end-to-end collectors.

Streamline the compliance process: Complete OneTrust's scoping survey to automatically generate risk, controls, and evidence tasks based on identified frameworks and business operations. Centrally manage initiatives based on the company's compliance requirements to track, collect, and monitor evidence of implemented controls across the organization.

To learn more about OneTrust Compliance Automation, visit: https://www.onetrust.com/compliance-automation

OneTrust's GRC and Security Assurance Cloud helps companies protect operations, remain resilient, and make risk-informed decisions. Governance and policy management, IT risk and security assurance, third-party risk, and audit and compliance management enable organizations to holistically and effectively manage operations in the face of continuous threats.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

+1 (‪404) 855-0803

media@onetrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneTrust