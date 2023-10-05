Nespresso and Blue Bottle Coffee are doing things differently with their first co-developed coffee blend

The two iconic coffee brands come together in a new collaboration, beginning with the launch of Blend No. 1

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration sure to delight coffee lovers, Nespresso has joined forces with Blue Bottle Coffee to innovate the specialty coffee experience. Blend No. 1, the first co-developed coffee the brands have crafted, is a limited-edition capsule that blends the deliciousness of Blue Bottle and Nespresso coffees.

A fusion of worlds that was discovered by curiosity, the collaboration is an unlikely one. Nespresso's elegant approach to portioned coffee elevates the coffee experience at home at the touch of a button, whereas Blue Bottle consumers are familiar with the brand's meticulous craft and care within every cup.

"Years in the making, Blend No. 1 combines two distinct origins that were carefully selected to create the blend using coffee from the renowned Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia and Rwenzori in Uganda," said Alexis Rodriguez, Head of Coffee Development at Nespresso. "Symbolic of these two coffee worlds coming together, even more coffee drinkers can now enjoy the quality and exquisite taste of this exceptional creation."

Blend No. 1 is the brainchild of Rodriguez and Blue Bottle Coffee Head of Global Innovation and Quality, Benjamin Brewer. As the Blend No. 1 name suggests, this is only the start of the pair's ongoing relationship.

"Blue Bottle was born in part by a deep appreciation for the tactile experience of coffee and the desire to connect people to delicious coffee," said Brewer. "We questioned whether we could achieve the same quality result Blue Bottle is known for with this brewing method. The answer is yes, and it has reminded us that exploring curiosity should always be pursued."

Expertly crafted, Blend No. 1 is a delicious mix of naturally processed coffee from two distinct origins, Ethiopia and Uganda, and particularly light and short roast done in two splits, separated by origin. While the beans from Uganda have more time in development to create intensity, the Ethiopian beans are roasted lighter to preserve the finer aromatics. This is a particularly mild blend with aromatic notes of jammy, ripe fruit, sweet caramel, subtle white flowers and a hint of cereal.

To fully enjoy, Nespresso and Blue Bottle recommend drinking this coffee on its own as a Gran Lungo (5 fl. oz). Blend No. 1 can also be enjoyed cold by pouring it over ice. Simply brew 5 fl. oz of coffee over the same ratio of ice. This releases the coffee's sweet aromatic notes. A dash of oat milk, either cold or slightly heated and frothed, creates a pleasantly sweet and creamy sipping experience.

Blend No. 1 is available for Nespresso Vertuo machines and will be available for purchase on Nespresso.com and at Nespresso boutiques on Wednesday October 18, 2023.

Those curious enough to seek an earlier trial can visit any Nespresso boutique for an exclusive tasting experience as of Friday October 6, 2023, while supplies last.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

