The Vendry introduces a cutting-edge search engine for corporate event planners

New search experience brings over 1,000,000 data points on global venues and vendors together with live insights from The Vendry's community of high-profile corporate event pros

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Vendry, a platform where corporate event planners discover venues and vendors, announced the launch of their innovative new search engine.

This sweeping improvement to the venue and vendor search experience means that planners can, for the first time, run one search to return the richest, most informative set of results from across the web. These results are driven by The Vendry's search algorithm, which scans over 1,000,000 data points and signals from the platform's database and community of professional event planners to display the most relevant venues and vendors.

"We wanted to reimagine a search experience that could bring every high-quality source of information together into a single, comprehensive set of results that's easy for planners to digest," said Daphne Hoppenot, CEO of The Vendry. "Up until now, searching for venues and vendors has been a mess. For example, when a planner needs a venue, they'll search on Google, sift through websites hunting for capacity charts, dig through press articles to see if the location is trendy and on-brand, and message teammates and industry peers in hope of getting a recommendation."

Now, when a planner searches on The Vendry, they can easily deep dive into the relevant options from a variety of perspectives:

Business Directory to browse information on over 130,000 spaces and services in 87 cities around the world

Community Discussions to read previous conversations that mention pertinent venues or vendors, with the ability to jump in and ask follow up questions

Team Knowledgebase to access private lists, notes, and files shared by others in their organization

News to read recent, applicable press from over 500 publishers, powered by The Vendry's IndustryIQ technology

Lists to browse curated collections of businesses created by top publications and industry members

Galleries to see over 92,000 photos of real events those businesses helped bring to life

The Vendry's search engine is available and free to use for any vetted corporate event planner. To learn more about gaining access, please visit The Vendry's website .

About The Vendry:

The Vendry is a fast-growing community and marketplace platform that supports over 190,000 event planners each month as they plan their events. From browsing inspiration to searching for venues and vendors, The Vendry plays an influential role in the planning process for planners at organizations such as Bloomberg, NBC, Salesforce, AmexGBT and hundreds more each month as they produce their dinners, meetings, and large scale conferences and events.

