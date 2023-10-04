MUFG further expands Growth & Middle Market Tech Banking team

Jordan Gauthier, Ross Fleck, and David Schlager join the bank as relationship managers

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) announced today the hiring of three seasoned relationship professionals within its Growth & Middle Market Technology team, aimed at bolstering the bank's continued expansion into the pre-IPO growth and middle-market public companies space in the Innovation Ecosystem.

Jordan Gauthier and Ross Fleck have joined as Managing Directors to expand our client-facing efforts in Boston and New York, respectively, while David Schlager has joined the Northern California team as a Director based in Menlo Park, CA.

Responsible for driving new client acquisition and building deep trusted partnerships with clients within their specific geographic regions, the new relationship managers will join the existing Technology Banking team in building MUFG's reputation as the go-to bank for growth and mid-market technology companies. Gauthier, Fleck, and Schlager join a team of more than 35 bankers, led by Bob Blee, Head of Growth and Middle Market Technology Banking for the Americas.

"We are excited to welcome Jordan, Ross, and David to our Growth & Middle Market Technology team," said Jon Lindenberg, Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for the Americas at MUFG. "These hires build on our recent strategic platform investments aimed at supporting MUFG's growth aspirations in the middle market space and further solidifying our end-to-end coverage model in technology banking from earlier stage private companies through large cap multinationals."

Gauthier joins MUFG with more than 15 years of experience in technology banking in the Boston market. Most recently, she was in JP Morgan Chase's Technology and Disruptive Commerce group, where she was responsible for cultivating new relationships across the Northeast, advising her technology clients on all aspects of their capital structure, investment banking, and treasury management products.

Most recently, Fleck led the expansion of the technology venture debt practice across the mountain states region to service venture capital and private equity funds and their portfolio companies at Comerica Bank. Prior to Comerica, he ran the technology practice for NYC and the Bay Area for HSBC.

Schlager comes to MUFG from Pacific Western Bank, where he developed, structured, and underwrote new deals for the technology group in California and the Pacific Northwest.

