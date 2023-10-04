EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI TEAMS UP WITH WILL.I.AM TO LAUNCH BIGGEST EVER BACK-TO-BACK EVENTS CALENDAR… AND MORE TO COME

New edition of Abu Dhabi Calendar features more than 150 cultural and live entertainment events, from unmissable music and festivals to elite global sporting events

Cirque du Soleil · Hamilton · Robbie Williams · NBA Abu Dhabi Games · Abu Dhabi Showdown Week · UFC 294 · WSX Championship · The first Michelin Food Festival · Abu Dhabi Classics, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Brian Tyler, Vasily Petrenko and Timothy Chooi · Nancy Ajram · Abu Dhabi Art · the unmissable Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 · Foo Fighters · Tiësto

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Abu Dhabi has teamed up with legendary artist, songwriter and producer will.i.am to unveil and celebrate its biggest events season yet, with more than 150 back-to-back events taking place across the emirate over the next six months.

Packed with a diverse line-up of activities and experiences for every resident and visitor, the latest edition of Abu Dhabi Calendar combines perfect sunny weather with highlights including Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts headlined by Ava Max, Tiësto and Foo Fighters, thrilling NBA and UFC events, cultural festivals, interactive family shows, and more unmissable performances.

Foodies can also indulge in the region's first and biggest Michelin Food Festival along with the return of Taste of Abu Dhabi, MENA's 50 Best Restaurants and Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

The calendar's cultural programming, museum exhibitions, and educational initiatives shine a light on the UAE's rich history and heritage, with a diverse offering of visual and performing arts activities.

Music lovers can expect a diverse mix of acts and artists, with something for everyone – from top-billed contemporary artists from the Umsiyat Music Series and performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Brian Tyler, Vasily Petrenko and Timothy Chooi, to Nancy Ajram and Spacetoon Orchestra at the Mother of the Nation festival and Liwa Village.

The new season will also feature the return of annual book festivals in Al Ain Book and Al Dhafra which serve as pivotal celebrations of Emirati literature and culture, providing unique opportunities to connect with eminent writers, publishers, and artists from the UAE.

Adding to list of original Experience Abu Dhabi events, the inaugural Saadiyat Nights promises weekly live entertainment on the beach from December through to February 2024. Another first for the emirate and the region is the World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP, which will deliver adrenaline-fueled excitement for the penultimate round of WSX Championship.

Celebrating the winter sun, Yas Island is set to host exciting seasonal festivities across its attractions, including Winter Fest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Middle East debut of Broadway's Hamilton, set for January 2024 at Etihad Arena, has announced an additional week of shows due to popular demand.

The reveal of Abu Dhabi Calendar's expansive roster of events follows the launch of Experience Abu Dhabi's 'Can't Wait to Winter' campaign – featuring Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region's legendary comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam.

Abu Dhabi Calendar's complete events line-up is now available on the Experience Abu Dhabi website, allowing residents and visitors to plan their 'must-see' event schedule for the upcoming season.

To discover more about upcoming events in Abu Dhabi, please visit: www.visitabudhabi.ae/en/events

To watch the Abu Dhabi Calendar hero video, please click here.

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

