Broken Shed Vodka Launches New 'Vodka From a Different World' Campaign on National Vodka Day

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka , the fastest-growing vodka in the U.S. that's known for its crisp, clean taste, today announced its new U.S. creative campaign, " Vodka from a Different World ." Just like its birthplace in New Zealand, Broken Shed Vodka prides itself on being different with its distinct sustainable distillation process, which results in an exceptional tasting vodka.

"Our 'Vodka from a Different World' campaign invites consumers on a journey to the awe-inspiring environment of New Zealand, a place that is celebrated for doing things differently - including how Broken Shed makes our award-winning vodka using only three ingredients, two of them water," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer of Broken Shed Vodka. "This campaign is designed to entice vodka enthusiasts to discover how vodka made differently can be and quench their thirst for discovery. It's a testament to Broken Shed Vodka's commitment to delivering a premium, pure and natural product with incredible taste."

This captivating campaign seeks to immerse consumers in a different world - revealing the breathtaking and visually stunning landscapes of New Zealand's South Island with images of Lake Hawea, an outdoor adventurer's paradise located outside of Wanaka, where Broken Shed was born. The campaign also showcases the unique wildlife you can only find in New Zealand, including the Tuatara (no, it's not a lizard - it's the last surviving species of reptiles that thrived in the age of the dinosaurs - as ancient as the aquifers where Broken Shed sources its water from).

Crafted using two distinct water sources from New Zealand's North and South Islands, Broken Shed is artfully blended with sustainable whey, a natural by-product, resulting in a crisp and pure flavor with a smooth, warm finish. Broken Shed is completely free of additives, sweeteners, and GMOs. It's naturally gluten-free at every step of the process which celebrates and protects the purity of New Zealand's beautiful environment. Broken Shed's natural ingredients make it perfect for sipping on the rocks, creating an infusion or elevating your favorite cocktail.

Broken Shed Vodka is currently available in 30 U.S. markets and plans to expand its footprint nationally in the USA in the coming months through its recently announced national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits - the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

The new campaign was developed by Broken Shed Vodka's Christchurch and Chicago-based creative agency, TimeZoneOne (TZO). The campaign includes creative, video, print, display, off-premise, on-premise, point-of-sale, digital marketing, PR, website and social content, paid media and coast-to-coast event activations.

About Broken Shed Vodka:

Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted, and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Broken Shed's current leadership team began distribution in U.S. markets in 2018. Since then, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @brokenshed.

About TimeZoneOne:

TimeZoneOne is a community of Strategists, Storytellers and Creators. A global agency with an un-agency approach. From retail and CPG to tourism, sports, education and membership marketing, our team has vast experience creating inspiring work across a variety of industries. Born in New Zealand in 1994, TimeZoneOne has offices in Chicago, New Zealand and Canada. Industry recognition includes Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy®, Communicator Awards, PRSA Skyline Awards, PCC Skyline Awards, Telly Awards, an Effie, Mercury Award, W3 Awards, and Davey Award. To learn more visit http://www.timezoneone.com .

