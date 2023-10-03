Fannie Mae Announces Partnership with Pulsenomics to Produce Home Price Expectations Survey

Quarterly Survey Polls Experts' Expectations of Future Home Price Change

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today a partnership with Pulsenomics LLC, an independent research and consulting firm, to produce the quarterly Home Price Expectations Survey (HPES) beginning this month. The HPES polls over 100 housing experts across the industry and academia for forecasts of national home price percentage changes in each of the coming five calendar years. On a quarterly basis, Fannie Mae will publish the survey results, including respondent feedback on topical questions designed to help inform the broader housing industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to partner with Pulsenomics to add the Home Price Expectations Survey to our suite of economic and housing research products, particularly given our ESR Group's ongoing participation as a respondent," said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. "We remain committed to providing the public with accurate, reliable, and timely data and market analysis that better enables industry stakeholders to make informed decisions. Partnering with Pulsenomics on the HPES, which polls highly respected economists and experts across the industry, functions as a useful bookend to the Fannie Mae Home Price Index (FNM-HPI) and will enable us to serve the markets by providing data on both past and expected future home price changes."

"For Pulsenomics, this partnership represents the opening of an exciting new chapter in the life of our nearly fifteen-year survey research effort," said Terry Loebs, founder of Pulsenomics. "We look forward to collaborating with Fannie Mae in the coming years to enrich our survey with their robust housing data and analytics, and to enhance the visibility of the unique insights that our esteemed expert panel members share with us every quarter."

To receive e-mail updates regarding future HPES updates and other economic and housing market research from Fannie Mae's Economic & Strategic Research Group, please click here.

Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, and other views of Fannie Mae's Economic & Strategic Research (ESR) group included in these materials should not be construed as indicating Fannie Mae's business prospects or expected results, are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. How this information affects Fannie Mae will depend on many factors. Although the ESR Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, and other views published by the ESR group represent the views of that group as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fannie Mae or its management.

About the ESR Group

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Doug Duncan, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumer and mortgage lender groups to provide forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets. The ESR Group was awarded the prestigious 2022 Lawrence R. Klein Award for Blue Chip Forecast Accuracy based on the accuracy of its macroeconomic forecasts published over the 4-year period from 2018 to 2021.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

About Pulsenomics

Pulsenomics® is an independent research and index product development firm that leverages expertise in data analytics, opinion research, financial markets, and economics to deliver insight and market intelligence to institutional clients, partners, and the public at large. To learn more, visit pulsenomics.com.

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fannie Mae