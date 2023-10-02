Miller Environmental Group Inc. Expands Its Reach Into Connecticut

CALVERTON, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group, Inc. ("Miller"), a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Company ("GenNx"), proudly announces its latest expansion with the establishment of an office in Stamford, CT. This strategic move aligns with Miller's commitment to continuous organic growth and innovation in the environmental services sector.

As part of this expansion, Miller welcomes Herbert Recovery Systems ("HRS") into the Miller family. HRS, known for its exceptional expertise in hazardous waste management, emergency response, and industrial cleaning services, will now operate under the Miller banner. This union combines the strengths of two industry pioneers, creating a more robust organization with increased resources and capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome HRS into the Miller family," said Rudy Streng, CEO at Miller. "This strategic expansion underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive environmental solutions to our clients while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship."

With over two decades of professional experience, HRS has earned a solid reputation for professionalism, reliability, and a strong commitment to environmental safety. The company has a long history of serving clients in Connecticut, helping them navigate complex environmental challenges while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and sustainability.

"This merger assembles a formidable network of assets and profound expertise in environmental solutions, perfectly poised to address even the most intricate and demanding customer requirements. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Miller team to deliver top-tier services," said Gage Herbert, Vice President of HRS.

"Today's acquisition of HRS marks a significant milestone in our journey with Miller. HRS brings a wealth of expertise and resources that will undoubtedly strengthen our portfolio company's position in the market. We're excited about the synergy this brings and the continued success it represents for our portfolio company," said Latasha Akoma, the GenNx Operating Partner on the transaction.

Clients of both Miller and HRS will benefit from an expanded service offering, access to a larger fleet of specialized equipment, and a more extensive team of highly trained professionals. This merger will enable Miller to better serve its clients across various industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, transportation, and government agencies.

"HRS is Miller's fourth acquisition since GenNx's investment. This further reinforces our commitment to driving value and growth within our portfolio," said Pratik Rajeevan, the GenNx Principal on the transaction.

Miller Environmental Group is a leading environmental services company with a long-standing commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to clients across industries. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, Miller delivers a wide range of environmental services, from hazardous waste management to emergency response and remediation. The company is dedicated to protecting the environment while ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its clients. Visit www.millerenv.com for more information.

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle-market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Visit www.gennx360.com for more information.

