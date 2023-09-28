TIKTOK VIRAL SENSATION ROXY VALADE TO HOST INAUGURAL ONLINE EVENT: 'BRAVE (enough) AS AN ODE TO LANDING THE AMERICAN DREAM

"Leaving Is An Answer" Presentation Sparks Comparison With Celine Dion

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned best-selling author and esteemed French-Quebecois Integrative transformational coach, Roxy Valade, is set to host her very first live online event, "Brave (enough) - Embracing the American Dream," scheduled for Saturday, September 30th. This eagerly awaited event, centered around embracing change and the theme of "Brave," has already garnered tremendous attention, with over a thousand enthusiastic attendees claiming their spots.

Roxy Valade, widely known for her inspirational TikTok presentation titled "Leaving is an Answer," which has amassed a staggering 2 million views and counting, is no stranger to captivating audiences with her transformative messages. In this engaging online event, Roxy will delve deeper into the themes of bravery, resilience, and transcending barriers when faced with life's trials, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of the American dream.

Remarkably, it was her audience themselves who spontaneously drew a striking parallel with hundreds of comments between Roxy and the legendary Celine, highlighting their uncanny resemblance, their resilience and shared passion for overcoming challenges.

Roxy's inspiring journey, encapsulated in the title "Leaving is an Answer," mirrors the essence of the American dream. During the pandemic, Roxy, along with her family, made the bold decision to leave her hometown in Quebec and relocate to Miami, Florida, demonstrating her signature adaptability and willingness to pivot both personally and professionally. This strategic move was driven by personal aspirations and a desire to pivot her business towards the Anglophone market, reflecting the pursuit of the American dream, much like the icon's journey to international stardom.

Originally from a neighboring town to Celine Dion, Roxy's hometown accent and demeanor bear a resemblance to the international icon, providing her with a unique edge in connecting with the audience. The comparison highlights the shared journey of overcoming language barriers, cultural differences, and various challenges on the path to success.

Celine Dion's rise to international fame deeply resonated with Roxy since her childhood, not only for her incredible talent but also for the strength she showcased in overcoming obstacles. The audience's natural comparison amplifies Roxy's conviction that, just like her favorite icon triumphed on American soil, she too can manifest her aspirations, carving a unique path to success while embracing her roots and the promises of the American dream.

Roxy Valade is a serial change-maker, a mom, a wife, a leader, and a preacher.

She is the Co-Founder & CEO of RNation, a revolutionary change-centric learning and empowerment multiverse, where both women and men, alike, can find the truth of who they are and become the Changemakers they were born to be. Host and Co-Creator of the RCast Experience, Roxy initiates and leads people back to their Truth and moves them powerfully toward their Calling.

Pamela Bakalian | CCO RNation + Roxy Valade | pamela@roxyvalade.com | +52 984 232 8810

