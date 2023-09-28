DYNAMIC LOGISTIX NAMES NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM

DLX Restructuring Leadership to Fuel Future Success

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Logistix, a leading innovator in the logistics industry is restructuring its leadership team. The move focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and fostering innovation. It underscores DLX's commitment to provide full supply chain solutions for every challenge, every sector with state-of-the-art technology and continued unparalleled personal service.

The changes announced today:

Jason Yeager, former Chief Carrier Officer, is the new Managing Partner, Ryan Koenig is the new Chief Executive Officer and Chad South becomes the new Chief Operating Officer for DLX.

New Managing Partner Jason Yeager brings over 20 years of experience in the industry with nearly eight years at DLX. Jason will be focused on championing culture and driving transparency across the organization.

New CEO Ryan Koenig is replacing co-founder Jeff Auslander. Ryan brings a wealth of C-level experience. He excels at corporate infrastructure and most recently came from a client of Dynamic Logistix where he was the CFO thus bringing a unique perspective to the organization. His primary focus will be to take the company's infrastructure to the next level to scale.

New COO Chad South will focus on streamlining transportation management software and brokerage operations. His solution and results driven focus will allow DLX to evolve with the ever-changing market.

Vice President of Client Services George Schergen will continue in his current role ensuring DLX's commitment to stellar personal service.

Vice President of Product Michael Frazier will continue in his current role, spearheading the company's initiatives with a dedicated focus on advancing state-of-the-art technology solutions in the logistics space.

"Everyone connected with Dynamic Logistix thanks Jeff Auslander for his contributions and passion for the organization. His vision for the company will remain an integral part of DLX," said new Managing Partner Jason Yeager. "We are thankful for our wonderful team of associates and awesome customers," Jason said.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for Dynamic Logistix and positions the company for growth and operational excellence," said new COO Chad South. "The new leadership team is strongly committed to growing a culture focused on constant innovation and world class customer service," Chad said.

"DLX has a great foundation to build on. We plan to empower our exceptional team at DLX to build out top quality processes and procedures. This strategic initiative allows us to better serve our existing clients and obtain new ones." said new CEO Ryan Koenig.

