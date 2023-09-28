The Conference Board Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City

The Conference Board Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City.

"This award is a testament to The Conference Board living up to—each and every day—our core values of relevance, openness, collaboration, integrity, and innovation," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "By empowering a diverse team of brilliant thinkers and problem-solvers in a flexible, supportive environment, The Conference Board advances the mission that first brought us to New York more than a century ago: delivering Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™ to the world's leading companies and executives."

Crain's New York Business is one of the city's most venerable publications. In collaboration with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, Crain's identified the city's 100 best organizations to work for based on employee surveys and employer questionnaires that cover topics including company culture, leadership, advancement opportunities, and benefits.

This appearance on Crain's iconic Best Places to Work reflects the many opportunities that The Conference Board offers employees—both in New York and its offices around the world:

Fulfilling—and fun—work on big ideas that help leaders navigate the most pressing issues facing business and society at large.

A truly global experience, with the opportunity to engage executives on topics that span industries and geographies.

Competitive total rewards package that incorporates remote-work capabilities, employer-sponsored learning and development, and continuous advancement opportunities.

Strong emphasis on work-life balance, including Summer Fridays, a company-wide week off for winter holidays, and generous vacation time all year round.

Best practices in employee wellbeing, including on-site health initiatives.

A communal and collaborative working environment, offering strong comradery with volunteer opportunities, sports teams, clubs, and other employee events.

Learn more about The Conference Board and our career opportunities at ConferenceBoard.org.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org

