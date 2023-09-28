CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE OPENS ITINERARIES FEATURING CELEBRATION KEY™, NEW GRAND BAHAMA CRUISE PORT DESTINATION

2025-26 Itineraries on the First 12 Carnival Ships from Eight Homeports Open For Sale Today

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line opened for sale approximately 400 cruises that will bring guests to Celebration Key™, its new exclusive cruise port destination in The Bahamas, beginning with the first calls in July 2025. Starting today, guests can book cruises on the first 12 Carnival ships, sailing regularly from eight homeports, visiting Celebration Key in 2025 and 2026.

Artist rendering of Carnival Cruise Line's new Celebration Key at Grand Bahama (PRNewswire)

"As the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, Celebration Key will provide the ultimate Carnival fun in the sun, immersed in the natural beauty of Grand Bahama. Our guests have a wide range of ships, homeports and itineraries that visit our new exclusive destination to choose from," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. "And we've seen that there is a lot of interest in Celebration Key as thousands of Carnival guests signed up over the last week to be the first to know about the itineraries and features. The July 2025 opening will be here before we know it, and we are working closely with the Bahamian Government and the local Grand Bahama community to make this the premier exclusive cruise port destination in the Caribbean. We plan to announce further details on what guests can expect to experience while there in the near future."

Located on the south side of Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key will offer a variety of fun, relaxation and adventure options for everyone. Promising guests a key to paradise no matter how they define it, there will be endless ways to enjoy the destination, whether the pristine white sands of the mile-long beach, authentic Bahamian shopping and dining, or excursions to explore the beautiful island of Grand Bahama. The destination's features and offerings will be anchored around the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean that will offer numerous recreational and leisure activities for both families and adults. Carnival ships will dock at an adjacent cruise pier that can accommodate up to two of Carnival's Excel-class vessels simultaneously and will allow guests direct access to Celebration Key.

"This is so exciting for the people of Grand Bahama as we watch Celebration Key come to life. We have a bold vision of how Grand Bahama can become the premier destination for entertainment and events in the region and we look forward to showing Carnival's guests a warm and memorable vacation when they start visiting our beautiful island in 2025," added the Hon. Ginger Moxie, Minister for Grand Bahama.

The 12 Carnival ships, sailing regularly from eight homeports, that will visit Celebration Key are:

Carnival Celebration will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from July 20, 2025 .



Carnival Conquest will sail three- and four-day Bahamas sailings beginning July 18, 2025 .

Mardi Gras will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from July 19, 2025 ; as well as one nine-day Eastern Caribbean sailing on October 30, 2025 . In addition, Mardi Gras will sail two 14-day Transatlantic voyages: the first from Port Canaveral to Barcelona on Sept. 13, 2025 and the second from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on Oct. 16, 2025 .



Carnival Freedom will sail four- and five- day Bahamas sailings beginning July 19, 2025 .



Carnival Glory will sail three- and four-day Bahamas sailings from July 21, 2025 .

Carnival Dream will offer eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from July 26, 2025 .



Carnival Legend will feature Celebration Key on several 10-day Exotic Eastern Caribbean cruises.

Carnival Liberty will sail seven- and eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages from July 20, 2025 .

Carnival Pride will set sail on seven-day Bahamas sailings from July 20, 2025 , along with a 14-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal cruise on Jan. 11, 2026 .

From July 21, 2025 , Carnival Elation will offer four- and five-day Bahamas cruises.

Carnival Sunshine will sail six- and eight-day Bahamas cruises from October 18, 2025 .

Carnival Spirit will offer six- and eight-day Bahamas cruises beginning Nov. 2, 2025 .

To view any of the 2025-26 itineraries that feature Celebration Key, click here. Over the coming months, Carnival plans to open more than 100 additional Celebration Key itineraries on six additional ships.

Carnival also continues to work closely with the Government of The Bahamas, local Grand Bahama officials and community leaders as vendors, excursion operators, business partners, construction workers and local residents are selected for the many business and job opportunities that the development of Celebration Key will generate and sustain.

Carnival plans to release more specifics on the phase one features and development timeline for Celebration Key in the near future.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. For over 50 years, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option.

