Bob Funk, Sam Sacco to be Inducted Into the American Staffing Association Leadership Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals' Bob Funk and R.A. Cohen Consulting's Sam Sacco are the 2023 inductees to the American Staffing Association Leadership Hall of Fame, the association announced today.

Created in 1985, the ASA Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individual contributions made through dedicated service to ASA and the staffing and recruiting industry. This year's ASA Leadership Hall of Fame program is sponsored by Nixer Comp.

Funk and Sacco will be recognized during Staffing World® 2023, the ASA annual convention and expo, taking place Oct. 3–5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.

Bob Funk

Funk has dedicated his life to growing the staffing industry and providing hope through employment. As co-founder, president, and executive chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals, Funk and the Express team reached record sales of $4.46 billion and employed 579,000 people in 2022. Since inception, Express has put more than 10 million people to work worldwide, with a long-term goal to put a million people to work annually.

Funk is a true entrepreneur and owns 48 Express offices in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, and stays active with Express-affiliated companies—Express Ranches, Express Clydesdales, Express Sports, Funk Companies, and Express UU Bar Ranches.

Having a pulse on the national economy, Funk served as chairman of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, serving the 10th district, from 2006 to 2007, and in 2007 went on to serve as the chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve Bank System.

Funk is actively involved in the community and gives back in a big way. He is a former ASA board member and former chairman of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as the chairman of the Oklahoma Youth Expo, awarding more than $8 million in scholarships to future leaders pursuing some form of higher education.

"Bob Funk's lifelong dedication to the staffing industry and his unwavering commitment to providing hope through employment have left an indelible mark on our field," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "Bob Funk's leadership, vision dedication to our industry, community, and global workforce is truly exceptional."

Sam Sacco

Sacco's journey in the staffing world began in 1982 when he joined the National Association of Temporary Services (NATS), known today as ASA, as their director of public relations.

In 1984, Sacco's leadership skills paved the way for him to assume the position of chief executive officer and executive vice president of NATS. During his impressive tenure, Sacco orchestrated a rapid rise in the association's growth; membership soared from nearly 300 companies to 1,600.

Sacco's impact extends far beyond the confines of ASA. He has authored more than 100 industry-related articles; addressed countless national, state, and local industry platforms as a speaker; and represented the staffing industry on numerous TV and radio broadcasts.

After accepting the role of chairman of Work International Corp, he orchestrated the assembly of 16 companies across various sectors, displaying his acumen in valuing, assessing, and integrating businesses.

Sacco continues to utilize his lifetime of industry knowledge and experience in his current role as the owner of R. A. Cohen Consulting, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm that focuses solely on the staffing business. Sacco has advised and facilitated the growth of hundreds of staffing firms across all industry sectors. He is one of the staffing industry's most ardent supporters and advocates.

"Sam Sacco's enduring impact on the staffing industry is a testament to his forward-looking leadership, unwavering dedication, and passion. As CEO, he elevated the association to new levels of professionalism, and provided the foundation upon which ASA's growth and influence continues to this day." Wahlquist said. "We are proud to honor Sam's dedication and achievements on behalf of our industry."

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

