LG LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF 4-DOOR STANDARD-DEPTH MAX REFRIGERATORS

The line offers multiple space- and design-focused features such as generous capacity, Full-Convert Drawer™, dual door handles, and Edge-to-Edge InstaView® Window.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG launches its latest refrigerator line, the 4-door Standard-Depth MAX™, to bring a whole new level of organization, flexibility and style to the kitchen. Available in five different models ( LF30S8210 , LF30H8210 , LF29S8330 , LF29H8330 , LF29S8250 ), users can choose the refrigerator to best fit their kitchen style, budget, and family's needs:

LG LF29H8330S Lifestyle Image Courtesy of LG (PRNewswire)

Generous capacity : Stock up and save trips to the store with up to 30 cu. ft. of usable space.







Versatile Full-Convert Drawer™ : Get the flexibility to convert from fridge to freezer and back again with just a touch. Choose from 5 temperature settings to create optimal storage for wine, deli items, cold drinks, meats and seafood, or frozen favorites.





pocket handles that complement the flat door for a sleek, elevated look (models LF30S8210 , starting at $2,399 ; LF29S8330 starting at $2,599 ; LF29S8250 , starting at $2,699 )



Dual handle design (combination of pocket and bar handles) for easy opening and maximum functionality (models LF30H8210 , starting at $2,399 ; LF29H8330 , starting at $2,699 );



Slam-resistant door design with soft-close hinges that "catch" the door to allow it to close softly and quietly — and keep it from slamming shut (all models except LF29S8250 ). design with soft-close hinges that "catch" the door to allow it to close softly and quietly — and keep it from slamming shut (all models except).

Other features include:

® window to illuminate refrigerator contents with just two knocks, without ever opening the door (model LF29S8250 , starting at $2,699 );



Flat door design with LG's PrintProof™ finish that resists fingerprints and smudges;





LF30S8210 / LF30H8210 , starting at $2,399 );



LF29S8330 / LF29H8330 , starting at $2,599 ; model LF29S8250 , starting at $2,699 );



These new 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX refrigerators are now available on LG.com and major retailers nationwide; model LF29S8250 is available exclusively on LG.com.

"The 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX™ refrigerators offer premium features that maximize space and design, such as Full-Convert Drawer™, dual door handle options, sleek flat door design, and slam-resistant doors, at a price point that won't break the bank, giving consumers the ultimate value," said Angela Gozenput, Marketing Director, LG Home Appliances. "This expanded line of 4-door refrigerators builds on the success of our recently launched Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerators."

Learn more about LG's new 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX Refrigerators at https://www.lg.com/us/refrigerators

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

+1 917-386-4213

Jennifer Tayebi

Jennifer.Tayebi@LG-One.com

+1 734-395-0780

LG LF29S8250S Lifestyle Image Courtesy of LG (PRNewswire)

LG LF29S8330D Lifestyle Image Courtesy of LG (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics USA Logo (PRNewswire)

