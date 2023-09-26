ROGERS & HOLLANDS/ASHCROFT & OAK DEBUTS GRANT PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Nominations Sought For Embracing Our Neighborhoods Initiative

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak, America's premier family jeweler, has launched a philanthropic grants program to support non-profit organizations in the communities where it does business.

Embracing Our Neighborhoods supports non-profit organizations that meaningfully impact local people.

The Embracing Our Neighborhoods program provides financial support to non-profit organizations that meaningfully impact local people. Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak plans to gift about $140,000 this year.

Because communities have different priorities, the jewelry retailer is seeking input from local residents, and will underwrite projects that best support their needs. Guests can visit any of the 72 Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak locations across 12 states to request a nomination form and suggest a favorite non-profit.

Funding will range from micro-grants for small projects to more significant support for efforts with broader reach. Submissions for the Embracing Our Neighborhoods program will be accepted on a rolling basis and evaluated by a team of Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak executives.

"The Embracing Our Neighborhoods program celebrates the best of communities – the people and organizations working hard to make our lives happier and healthier. As a family owned and operated business, we're proud to help make our neighborhoods stronger. Please let us know which local non-profits are positively impacting your community," said Jennifer Rosser, Director of Marketing.

During Embracing Our Neighborhoods beta test last year, Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak employees suggested beneficiaries across the company's footprint. 60+ organizations received $80,000+. Recipients addressed medical research and healthcare, education and the arts, civic and social services, at-risk children, and animal welfare. A list of beneficiaries can be found at rogersandhollands.com or ashcroftandoak.com.

ABOUT ROGERS & HOLLANDS/ASHCROFT & OAK

Since 1910, Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak has been combining the unique custom abilities of an independent jeweler with the power of a large retailer to offer selection, customization and quality at a reasonable price. A four-generation, family-run business known for "Jewelry Created For Now And Forever," the company's product line is fashion-forward with timeless beauty. Rogers & Hollands/Ashcroft & Oak's expert associates guide guests through a wide selection of high-quality engagement rings, watches, diamond fashion and gemstone jewelry from favorite brands including Art Carved, Bulova, Citizen, Disney, Gabriel & Co., Hamilton, Movado, Shy Creation, Sirena and Triton. For more information or to shop online, go to rogersandhollands.com or ashcroftandoak.com, and @ashcroftandoak or @rogersandhollands on Facebook and Instagram.

