Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q3 2023 Results and Investor Call Notification

Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Third Quarter 2023 earnings call on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EDT) on October 26, 2023, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EDT) on October 26, 2023. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635927&tp_key=c096fb05b7

Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 165 4027
US/Canada: +1 800-239-9838
Conference code: 7000018
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.
Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-sa-q3-2023-results-and-investor-call-notification-301937358.html

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

