TASTEMADE DEBUTS BREAKTHROUGH NEW SERIES, STREET SOMM HOSTED BY "WOLF OF WINE" JERMAINE STONE

The on-the-go travel series marks the first streaming show as a part of the multi-year partnership between Tastemade and premium wine and spirits leader, Constellation Brands

"Street Somm" follows Wine Expert Stone as he takes viewers on a journey across the country to explore unexpected unions between amazing dishes and high-quality, great tasting wines

The series highlights Constellation Brands' leading Wine & Spirits portfolio, including The Prisoner, Blindfold, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Winery, Ruffino, SALDO, Unshackled, and others

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern media company, Tastemade , premieres their newest original series, Street Somm. In partnership with premium wine and spirits leader, Constellation Brands , Street Somm follows Wine Expert Jermaine Stone – also known as "The Wolf of Wine" – as he travels the country to explore mouth-watering eats, learns the story behind them, and finds unexpected wine pairings around every corner. The series premieres on September 25th at 7:00pm on the Tastemade streaming channel .

In Street Somm, wine connoisseur, food lover, and ambassador for the culture, Jermaine Stone, travels to six culinary hubs around the country – New York City, Savannah, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, and Miami – discovering the most interesting food combinations that pair with his favorite wines. Each episode features a food expert from that city who takes Jermaine to explore its unique culture that influences its food and wine. Together, they challenge preconceived notions around elevating any dining experience with wine, as Stone shares his personal background as a first-generation American and Black wine expert. Along the way, Stone is introduced to chefs who break the mold and create unforgettable dining experiences that are distinctive to each city.

"The same way that I've blended cultures on my podcast, Wine and Hip Hop, I get to blend wine and cuisines across the country in Street Somm," says Jermaine. "Filming season one of the show has been a life changing experience that I can't wait to share with the world – helping me achieve my mission of redefining American wine culture, and changing the way people that look like me are viewed all over the globe."

In each episode, Stone chats with chefs and shares a wine that complements their meals, including:

"Street Somm leverages Tastemade's storytelling expertise, pushing the wine industry and culture forward with the leading premium fine wine and craft spirits house," says Larry Fitzgibbon, Co-Founder & CEO, Tastemade. "We're excited to bring the first streaming show from our groundbreaking partnership with Constellation Brands to audiences around the world, sharing authentic stories and connecting wine culture with a new, younger, and more diverse audience."

Street Somm highlights Constellation Brands' leading Wine & Spirits portfolio, including The Prisoner, Blindfold, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Winery, Ruffino, SALDO, Unshackled, and others.

"We partnered with Tastemade with the vision to welcome new and diverse consumers into the wine and spirits category, and our first streaming show, Street Somm, aims to do just that," says Robert Hanson, Executive Vice President & President, Constellation Brands' Wine & Spirits Division. "Our friend and 'Wolf of Wine,' Jermaine Stone, is an incredible force and the perfect host for this venture, providing a unique take on the category and showing some of the amazing experiences that bring people together over great wines and cuisines."

Street Somm is the first streaming content premiering as part of the multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership announced earlier this year between Tastemade and Constellation Brands, bringing the stories of their premium wine and spirits portfolio into the homes of millions of monthly viewers. Starting with Street Somm, Tastemade and Constellation Brands are blending global wine and spirits culture with innovative storytelling. Through original series and social content, talent partnerships, media, and experiential partnerships, this partnership brings Constellation's leading brands into the homes of consumers across the globe.

The series is executive produced by Taye Shuayb, Mike Aho, Joey Lucas and Ben Jehoshua.

Street Somm premieres on the Tastemade streaming channel on September 25th at 7:00pm, airing weekly through October 30th; also available on-demand in the Tastemade mobile and TV apps and ad-free with Tastemade+ .

ABOUT JERMAINE STONE

Jermaine Stone is a Bronx native who has built a career merging his two passions of hip hop and wine. After getting his rap career off the ground, Jermaine took a job in the shipping department at Zachys Wine Auction, where he learned the intricacies of fine wine warehousing, client services, and auctioneering – which ultimately persuaded him to become one of the founding directors of Wally's Auctions in 2013. After more than a decade at auction houses, Jermaine founded a New York-based wine branding and marketing agency, Cru Luv Selections , dedicated to engaging hip hop fans with the world of wine. He is also the host of a podcast that interviews leaders from both industries, called The Original Wine & Hip Hop .

