MosoLabs Introduces 5G Outdoor Radio and Smart Ethernet Switch for Private Networks

New radio, switch and other private network solutions shown at MWC23 Vegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MosoLabs, a global company building solutions for private and neutral host LTE and 5G networks, today launched the Moso Canopy 5G Outdoor radio to expand its RAN offering and Moso Concord smart Ethernet switch to simplify private network deployments. The new MosoLabs' products, as well as cameras, RAN management and application platforms, will be highlighted at Mobile World Congress 2023 Las Vegas, September 26-28 in the OnGo Alliance Pavilion and in partner booths.

MosoLabs introduced the Moso Canopy 5G Outdoor radio and Moso Concord smart Ethernet switch for private networks.

The new 5G outdoor radio is part of the Moso Canopy suite of radios built to maximize the coverage, capacity, reliability, and security of private networks. Features include:

Internal and external antennas, providing higher power and multiple antenna options in one radio;

CBRS SAS support with either a direct SAS connection or via Domain Proxy;

Integration with any 5G core; and

Synchronization with GPS and PTP (Precision Time Protocol).

The Canopy 5G Outdoor is the perfect fit for industries that have a hybrid network such as ports and utilities, require extensive outdoor coverage like transportation and agriculture, or need to eliminate dead spots such as a university or other campus environment. New use cases are developing for outdoor radios including support for drones and autonomous vehicles.

Moso Concord smart Ethernet switch is designed specifically for private networks to provide power, data, and network timing, eliminating the need for multiple appliances on-premise. Specifications include:

Integrated PTP IEEE1588v2 Grandmaster;

Support for 720W power via 24 PoE++ 2.5GE Ethernet ports; and

Connection to any 5G core, CBRS SAS, and third-party applications.

The new radio and switch are part of MosoLabs' simplified architecture for deploying private networks. The MosoLabs private networks portfolio will be in the OnGo Pavilion at Mobile World Congress 2023 Las Vegas and in the Athonet booth 1448 and other partner booths.

MosoLabs utilizes the Qualcomm® FSM 100xx 5G RAN Platform for small cells from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and continues to work with companies and organizations for certification, integration and support including Druid Software, Athonet (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company), 5G Consortium, Actility, Open Networking Foundation (ONF), OnGo Alliance and Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA).

"Building private mobile networks doesn't have to be complex," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "We created our RAN products to easily integrate with partners to simplify the deployment and management of private networks. By adding our new 5G outdoor radio and smart Ethernet switch to our already robust portfolio, customers now have more tools to build a private or neutral host network that works for their specific needs."

About MosoLabs

MosoLabs builds world-class 4G and 5G hardware with a unified network management platform and an innovative application software suite for private wireless and decentralized wireless networks. Our mission is to simplify the entire private wireless network experience – from planning to deployment to management – and create products to support new use cases. We develop fully integrated products that simplify time-to-market and deployment complexity for global enterprises and managed service providers. Learn more at www.mosolabs.com.

