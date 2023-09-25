eDynamic Learning Expands Career Exploration and College and Career Readiness Solutions with Acquisition of Learning Blade® and Ready for Industry® Platforms

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, North America's largest provider of digital curriculum for electives and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for schools, announces they have acquired the company behind Learning Blade® and Ready for Industry®. This is eDynamic Learning's fourth industry acquisition and further expands access for students and teachers to industry-leading career exploration curriculum and a growing suite of college and career readiness tools.

"Learning Blade and Ready for Industry offer an impactful expansion of the tools and resources from eDynamic Learning to further support our mission of guiding students' passion to purpose. By reaching learners at pivotal stages of their academic development, we can guide them to visualize and prepare for their futures and ultimately, enter the workforce ready for success with the necessary knowledge, skills, and certifications for a wide range of industries." Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning.

Learning Blade introduces students in grades five through nine to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), CTE, and computer science careers through interactive and engaging online tools in "mission" based storylines. Students work together in teams as they accomplish goals and explore over 100 careers by completing more than 400 online lessons, project-based lessons, and presentations. Parent resources, 3D printing, and design thinking lesson plans are also provided. Learning Blade's newly released Introduction to Coding course is also widely used to introduce computer science to middle school students.

The innovative Ready for Industry (RFI) platform creates a career bridge for learners by providing essential industry knowledge for the five highest-demand industries across the country: healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, construction, and logistics. Specifically designed to address career preparedness and awareness, RFI provides 20-hour courses suited for high schools, community and technical colleges, and adult education programs. The program has also worked in collaboration with National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) to create an industry-recognized credential program in all five industries.

"By joining eDynamic Learning, more students and adults will have the ability to discover and better prepare for high-demand careers that align to their interests and meet the needs of the workforce. With this new relationship and our successful statewide strategy, we are excited to have more support allowing even more states and organizations to have access to these innovative tools." Sheila Boyington, Co-Founder of Learning Blade and Ready for Industry.

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning is the K-12 publishing industry's largest provider of college and career readiness solutions established with a mission of helping students find their passion and prepare them with the knowledge and skills to make life-shaping decisions. eDynamic Learning offers award-winning courseware for grades 5-12 with more than 250 career-focused elective and career technical education courses. eDynamic Learning is also the leading provider of simulation-based educational content with over one-third of all U.S. high schools using the Knowledge Matters- Virtual Business line of simulations.

About SAI Interactive, Inc. d/b/a Thinking Media

SAI Interactive, Inc. has made the past two years of Inc. 5000 and was named Small Business of the Year by the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. The company was founded by Sheila and Dr. Dane Boyington who have developed some of the most respected and innovative tools in the education technology field. In addition to the current products Learning Blade® and Ready for Industry®, Thinking Media has been widely recognized by experts and innovators in the fields of education and workforce development.

