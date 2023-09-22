Fast Food Fan-Favorite with a Tony's Twist You Can Make at Home

OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the lines at the drive-thru … you can now make your own fast-food favorite pimento chicken sandwich! With a Tony Chachere's twist, this Pimento Cheese Cajun Chicken Sandwich pairs the perfect amount of Creole heat with creamy pimento cheese for a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich you can't wait to eat.
PIMENTO CHEESE CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
2 Chicken Breasts
2 Cups Buttermilk
½ Cup Pickle Juice
2 Tablespoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Cup Flour
2 Tablespoons Powdered Sugar
Hot Honey, to Taste
Pimento Cheese, to Taste
Pickled Jalapeños, to Taste
Brioche Buns
Oil for Frying
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
- Combine buttermilk with pickle juice and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning.
- Cut the chicken breast in half and beat it flat with a tenderizer. Place the chicken in the buttermilk mixture and let the chicken marinate for at least a couple of hours.
- Combine the flour, powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning in a bowl. Coat the chicken in the flour mixture.
- Fry over medium to medium-high heat until golden brown and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.
- Toast the brioche buns in a pan. Place a few of the pickled jalapeños on the bottom bun, followed by the chicken. Then, drizzle with hot honey and spread some pimento cheese on top. Enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Tony Chachere's