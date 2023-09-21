FanDuel Casino Announces Updated Marketing Campaign and Continued Game Enhancement

Next Phase of the "Winning is Undefeated" ad campaign launches today.

FanDuel Casino will be the exclusive home of IGT PlayDigital™'s Fort Knox Cleopatra game.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Casino today announced the second installment of its "Winning is Undefeated" ad campaign across TV, social and contextual OOH. FanDuel Casino is also premiering a new exclusive game, Fort Knox™ Cleopatra™. The base game, IGT's Cleopatra, is one of the casino industry's most recognizable slot titles and ranks among FanDuel Casino's top performers. IGT PlayDigital's Fort Knox Cleopatra will soon be available exclusively on FanDuel Casino.

The new creative campaign, developed in partnership with agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, ranks the amazing feelings of life's tiny wins while reminding us that the ultimate feeling is winning, with FanDuel Casino. The new spots will air in key FanDuel Casino markets including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. To help offer players more ways to win, new FanDuel Casino customers will get 50 bonus spins when signing up and making their first deposit. FanDuel Casino's Free-to-Play Reward Machine will give players the chance to bring home the #1 feeling…winning.

"At FanDuel Casino we are all about celebrating that unmatched feeling of victory," said Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Brand Strategy at FanDuel Casino. "Our latest campaign doubles down on how the feeling of winning outranks all else from successfully avoiding your neighbor to catching your car keys in one hand. With our daily free-to-play game Reward Machine and our newly launched welcome offer - 50 bonus spins - our players have more chances than ever to experience that feeling of winning for themselves."

"Researchers have identified 34,000 unique feelings. But any list needs a #1. So everyone got in touch with our deepest emotions, then we ranked them. These findings were the basis of the campaign. You can argue with our faux-scientific order, but you can't argue with the fact that winning is the best feeling there is," said Pete Lefebvre, Creative Director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

Along with the campaign, FanDuel Casino will be the exclusive home of the Fort Knox Cleopatra game. Fort Knox Cleopatra adds a new progressive jackpot mechanic that triggers bigger prizes to the existing classic game features. The game offers players multiple ways to win, via The Cleopatra Bonus and the new Fort Knox Bonus. Players can trigger the Cleopatra Bonus by collecting three Sphinx Scatter symbols, offering them 15 free spins where all wins are tripled. The Fort Knox Bonus, which can trigger randomly on any base game spin, features open safes full of cash and coins that can unlock a progressive jackpot win.

"Offering our players the ultimate choice of games is a top priority for us, and bringing IGT PlayDigital's Fort Knox Cleopatra to FanDuel Casino helps us continue to provide the best iGaming product experience on the market," said Asaf Noifeld, Managing Director at FanDuel Casino. "As we continue to introduce new players to FanDuel Casino, we are excited to bring a game users know and love with a new spin and more prizes, an ideal combination to engage all players."

"We're thrilled to bring one of IGT PlayDigital's most popular games exclusively to FanDuel Casino with the new Fort Knox Cleopatra, featuring graphics and sound effects we know users will love," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "As FanDuel Casino continues to grow, we look forward to bringing Fort Knox Cleopatra to new and existing players."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV its broadly distributed linear cable television and leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LON: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

