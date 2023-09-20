Securitas North America announces Chrissy Toskos as Chief Human Resources Officer

Securitas accelerates its transformation journey with the appointment of a new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Toskos' appointment reflects the organization's commitment to prioritizing its 121,000+ North American employees and investing in the tools and programs to create a culture of learning, development, and inclusivity.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas North America Division announced the appointment of Chrissy Toskos as Chief Human Resources Officer. Toskos will have a key role in the division leadership team where she will help to accelerate the organization's transformation—augmenting physical security with technology, transforming the client experience, and developing the workforce of the future.

Chrissy Toskos brings her experience in leading workforce transformation to her new role as Chief Human Resources Officer for Securitas North America Division. (PRNewswire)

We are reshaping the way we recruit, support, and retain talent to create a more connected, meaningful experience.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a purpose-driven organization that clearly puts action behind its words and invests in its commitments. Securitas is leading the way in augmenting physical security with technology. I'm truly excited to see this transformation being supported by the parallel investments required to transform our recruitment, training, development, and inclusion programs to help ensure the workforce is future-ready," said Toskos.

Toskos comes to Securitas after nearly 20 years with Prudential where she helped lead the organization through a transformation of the business and corporate functions. She will draw on that experience to accelerate programs to prepare the Securitas North America workforce to meet future business challenges and deliver client value.

"Chrissy is joining the North America Division leadership team at an exciting and pivotal juncture," said Securitas North America Division President and CEO Greg Anderson. "We are reshaping the way we recruit, support, and retain talent to create a more connected, meaningful experience while bringing clients more engaged teams, expertise that better matches their needs, and a more diverse workforce. Chrissy will help us accelerate the achievement of this goal as we continue to deliver on our commitment to help make the world a safer place—for our employees as well as our partners, clients, and the communities we serve."

Learn more about Securitas' transformation and people-centered activities at www.securitasinc.com.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 358,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place." Learn more at securitasinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Securitas North America