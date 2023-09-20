Picture a Faster, More Accurate Way to Execute in Retail - Repsly Announces Enhanced A.I. Image Recognition Capabilities and New Customers

Picture a Faster, More Accurate Way to Execute in Retail - Repsly Announces Enhanced A.I. Image Recognition Capabilities and New Customers

The retail execution software leader is helping field teams leverage image recognition technology to execute faster, more cost-effective, and smarter shelf audits at scale.

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsly, Inc., a leading retail execution software provider for the consumer goods industry, today announced the release of enhanced image recognition (IR) capabilities, powered by partner vendors such as ParallelDots' image recognition technology, to help field teams turn shelf photos into insights effortlessly with AI Image Recognition from Repsly.

(PRNewsfoto/Repsly Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Picture a Faster, More Accurate Way to Execute in Retail - Repsly Announces A.I. Image Recognition Capabilities.

In an era defined by the ever-increasing importance of visual data, Repsly has developed image recognition capabilities that deliver on their promise of maximizing productivity and driving exponential growth for their customers. By leveraging state-of-the-art learning algorithms and advanced visual datasets, this solution allows customers to harness the power of image recognition, while leveraging a robust retail execution platform to action the IR's insight and data. The ultimate goal? Allow in-store teams to focus on more powerful, revenue-driving work while using image recognition and machine learning systems to handle laborious tasks and high-volume data collection.

Key Features and Benefits of Repsly's Image Recognition Capabilities:

High Accuracy: Our advanced learning models, developed with our partners, are trained on a diverse range of data, ensuring accuracy across various use cases. This increases shelf-level data accuracy above that of human work, with over 95% accuracy in most cases.

Reduced Effort: Leveraging IR capabilities alongside Repsly can reduce audit time in-store by up to 50%.

Increased ROI: Customers using Image Recognition are seeing an increase on shelf availability (OSA) by 10-15% and immediate improvement in sales across key accounts.

Scalability: Whether you need to process hundreds, or hundreds of thousands of images, our solution scales to meet your demands.

"Our Image Recognition Capabilities represent a significant leap forward in the value we create for our customers," said Matthew Brogie, CEO of Repsly. "We believe that this technology empowers our customers not only to gain valuable insights and streamline processes but also to contribute more revenue to their bottom line by ensuring their success at the shelf." Repsly has recently onboarded several customers to this capability, including Novamex, a leading marketer of Mexican brands in the U.S., as well as a major international consumer health company in Africa and the Middle East.

On September 27, 2023, Repsly will host its customers and several leading-edge IR vendors at a one-day roundtable session , aiming to help customers understand the capabilities, current limitations, and ultimately the impact IR can have on their business within their processes and teams. Vendors attending include Parallel Dots , Neurolabs , Infile ct and Microblink .

To learn more about Repsly's Image Recognition Capabilities and explore how they can benefit your organization, please visit www.repsly.com .

About Repsly:

Repsly, Inc. is retail execution software that empowers CPG teams to make data-driven insights and achieve peak performance in the field. Repsly helps global brands like Kraft Heinz, Adidas, L'Oreal, Spindrift,, Mattel, and AB InBev control compliance at the brand level, improve coverage at the territory level, and execute at the store level. Repsly is the only retail execution solution that connects store-level activities with their impact on sales. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices globally, Repsly works with over 800 brands in 80 countries around the world.

About ParallelDots:

ParallelDots, Inc. is a fast-growing artificial intelligence company building image recognition solutions for CPG manufacturers and retailers globally. Their flagship product 'ShelfWatch' helps CPG companies and retailers optimize their in-store execution and maximize sales. ShelfWatch's customers include some of the world's top consumer goods companies like Unilever, Mondelez and BAT.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.repsly.com .

Media inquiries to:

Luciana Lord, Senior Director, Marketing

(luciana.lord@repsly.com)

Caitlin Will, CMO

(cait.will@repsly.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Repsly Inc.