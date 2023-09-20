Freeway Insurance Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance (Freeway Seguros), a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. For nearly 40 years, Freeway has been a committed partner and contributing member of the Hispanic communities it serves across the country. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15, celebrates U.S. Hispanics, their culture and their history.

Since its founding, the company has had deep ties to the Hispanic community. The majority of the company's retail offices and workforce reside in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, and nearly 70 percent of Freeway's agents are multilingual (primarily in Spanish), making it one of the most diverse insurance companies of scale.

"Confie has developed a robust diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) culture across all of our brands," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "Our DEI program focuses on building trust through a strong belief in valuing the unique individual as part of the team. We don't just do this once a year. We've built a winning culture that celebrates diversity every day by fostering discussions, promoting ongoing communication and highlighting individuals for the strengths they bring to the table."

Freeway Insurance has a dedicated Spanish-language website (Freeway Seguros) that mirrors its English site so that those who speak Spanish as a primary language are able to access informative articles. In July, the company launched "Conocimentos", a revamped knowledge center that includes extensive information for immigrants on topics and tolls about living in the US, finance and health.

Freeway has entered its third year as a proud sponsor of Mexican-American NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing Team. The company selected Suárez based not only on his driving potential, but also on his passion for giving back to his Hispanic community roots and his powerful life story of perseverance and success against all odds.

In recent years, there has been greater recognition of the influence of Hispanic culture and leadership within the United States. The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, up from 50.5 million in 2010. The 23% increase in the Hispanic population was faster than the nation's growth rate (+7%). As Hispanic economic influence has grown, so too have companies that serve the community well.

Freeway is proud to reaffirm its commitment to serving and supporting diverse communities, an approach that will remain the foundation of its growth and focus.

About Freeway Insurance

Freeway Insurance sells affordable insurance policies by phone, online, and in person providing coverage to customers nationwide.

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Confie:

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 900 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

