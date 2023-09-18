THE BROTHERHOOD SISTER SOL WELCOMES FIVE NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

These exceptional individuals bring diverse expertise and experiences that will greatly enhance the organization's impact on the lives of Black and Brown youth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based youth development and social justice organization, is pleased to announce the election of five exceptional individuals to its Board of Directors: Danielle Brown, SVP, Data Enablement and Category Strategy, Disney Advertising; Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson, EVP & Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media; Sharon Foo, Managing Director, Creative Futures, EssenceMediacom; Fuquan Collins, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Turner Construction; and Elizabeth Acevedo, The New York Times Best Selling Author.

(PRNewsfoto/The Brotherhood Sister Sol) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members to the BroSis family," said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "Their diverse backgrounds and shared commitment to our mission will help us to further our work to educate, train, and organize for change."

Now officially serving on BroSis' Board of Directors, these cultural and business leaders and changemakers bring a wealth of knowledge that will contribute to the organization's ongoing success and to BroSis' mission of guiding and inspiring the next generation of young leaders.

"We welcome all of these amazing leaders to our Board with open arms," said Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, Co-Chair of BroSis' Board of Directors and CEO of MediaCo. "We collectively believe in the transformative power of education, mentorship, and community support, and they will help us continue to represent the organization's unwavering dedication to empowering young people from underserved communities."

For over 25 years, BroSis has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. The organization's board members have played a pivotal role in the work of BroSis – helping youth to navigate challenges, celebrate their identities, and unlock their full potential.

The new members of the Board of Directors are as follows, including two distinguished alumni of the program:

Danielle Brown , SVP, Data Enablement and Category Strategy, Disney Advertising

Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson, EVP & Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media

Sharon Foo , Managing Director, Creative Futures, Essence MediaCom

Fuquan Collins , Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Turner Construction

Elizabeth Acevedo, NY Times Best Selling Author; winner of National Book Award and Carnegie Medal

"Diving into this role and helping support BroSis' commitment to empowering youth is a privilege," said Danielle Brown, SVP, Data Enablement and Category Strategy, Disney Advertising. "I believe in the power of using community to create effective change, and I'm eager to contribute my expertise to enhance the organization's impact. Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

"I am truly honored to join the board of such an esteemed organization whose dedication to bring equity and opportunity to all aligns perfectly with my values and my work," said Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson, EVP & Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media. "I look forward to leveraging my marketing, entrepreneurial, and community-building expertise to help empower young people to build the futures they want to see and foster change that will positively impact generations to come."

"I'm excited to join BroSis' Board of Directors and contribute my passion for creativity and media," said Sharon Foo, Managing Director, Creative Futures, EssenceMediaCom. "Creative storytelling is a powerful tool for change, and I'm eager to support the organization in elevating its creative initiatives and amplifying the voices of Black and Brown youth."

"Returning to an organization that has impacted me so greatly, this time as a Board member, feels like a full-circle moment," said Fuquan Collins, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Turner Construction. "My personal journey from program participant to Chief Diversity Officer at Turner Construction has provided me with a unique perspective on the challenges faced by marginalized youth. I'm dedicated to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to thrive, and I look forward to contributing to the organization's inclusivity efforts."

"As a BroSis alumna, I am deeply honored to return as a Board member," said Elizabeth Acevedo, NY Times Best Selling Author. "My journey through BroSis not only transformed my life but also ignited a fire within me to pursue the arts and uplift others. It's a privilege to be part of an organization that recognizes the immense potential within every young individual, regardless of their circumstances. I'm particularly excited about our focus on driving positive social change, as I firmly believe that storytelling and art have the power to shape minds, break barriers, and create a more inclusive world."

These remarkable individuals will join the esteemed roster of BroSis' Board of Directors, a collective dedicated to driving positive change in the lives of youth and their communities with unwavering enthusiasm and commitment. BroSis is excited by the infusion of new energy and perspectives that the Board members will contribute as they embark on this new journey with the organization.

In addition to the newly appointed members, BroSis' Board also includes the following existing members: Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, CEO, MediaCo; Clara Markowicz, Producer; Dr. Farah Griffin, William B. Ransford Professor of English, Comparative Literature & African American Studies, Columbia University; Ross Haime, Agent - Innovative Artists; Stephen C. Graham, Investment Banker; Dr. B. Alan Echtenkamp, Founder, Organizational Psychologist, Slingshot Leadership; Paul E. Butler, President & Chief Transformation Officer, New America; Andrew M. Chonoles, Managing Partner, Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C.; Heather Corbett, Founder, V & C Custom, Inc.; Marcy Grau, Residential Real Estate Broker, COMPASS; Damon Hewitt, ESQ., President & Executive Director, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Jane Lazarre, Writer; Professor of Writing & Literature; Marcus Littles, Founder & Senior Partner, Frontline Solutions; Ravi J. Mallik, Managing Partner, Sand Dollar Capital; Marti Meyerson, Investment Partner, 2M Companies, Inc.; Dr. Alondra Nelson, Harold F. Linder Professor, School of Social Science, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton University, Dr. Pedro A. Noguera, Dean, Rossier School of Education, University of Southern California; Michelle Ores, ESQ. Attorney; Lida Orzeck, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Hanky Panky; Detavio Samuels, CEO, REVOLT; Lisa Schultz, Director of Secondary School Placement, New Canaan Country School; Andrietta Sims, Parent Member, Teacher, Central Park East II; Miguel Vias, VP of Growth, Forte.io; Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group; and Douglas H. White, ESQ.; Former Commissioner for Human Rights, New York State & former Commissioner of Personnel, City of New York.

For more information, please visit brotherhood-sistersol.org and follow The Brotherhood Sister Sol on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

For over 25 years, the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity, and community to create the future they want to see. By training educators across the nation and around the world and organizing a community of change agents, BroSis builds on its legacy of youth-led activism to realize a more just and equitable future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol