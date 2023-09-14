Thousands of Award Stays Are Now Available with Awayz as Bilt Rewards Announces Exciting New Partnership with Odynn

Bilt Members Will Be Able to Search Thousands of Award Stays Across Partner Programs Powered by Odynn's Live Cash and Award Pricer Awayz

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Odynn , an independent awards optimization platform, and Bilt Rewards , the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, have partnered to allow Bilt Rewards members to utilize Odynn's live award pricer, Awayz, to easily search thousands of award stays across partner programs.

Bilt Rewards, the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, and Odynn, an independent awards optimization platform, have partnered to allow Bilt Rewards members to utilize Odynn's live award pricer, Awayz, to easily search thousands of reward stays across partner programs. (PRNewswire)

Through this new partnership, Bilt Rewards members will have access to real-time award availability for all Hyatt and IHG properties, eliminating the need to search site-by-site through the hotel award space by providing up-to-date information in an easy-to-navigate map and list format—all in one place. Users can also search for available award nights by geographic location or exact hotel name and will have the ability to see how many points are required to transfer for their stays.

Of this new partnership, Bilt Rewards Vice President of Travel, Richard Kerr said: "We are thrilled to partner with Awayz for this new and exciting feature that elevates Bilt Member's ability to quickly and easily use their Bilt Points.

"Together, Awayz and Bilt Rewards will pave the way for a new era of travel experiences, where just by paying rent, our members can book unforgettable hotel stays."

On the launch of this partnership, Odynn Founder & CEO John Taylor Garner said: "We are honored to partner with Bilt, one of the most successful consumer fintechs, to continue pursuing our goal of demystifying the award space and providing transparency to a vast opaque market."

Awayz Premium costs $11.99 per month, but Bilt Members will receive 50 hotel award searches per month as an exclusive benefit of their Bilt membership. Once exhausted, Bilt Members can subscribe to Awayz to gain additional searches.

Launched early this year, Awayz is the first live cash and award search tool for hotels that simplifies the points redemption process through a suite of custom features. With Awayz, travelers no longer need to juggle multiple websites to plan their stays. Instead, users can compare cash and award pricing for over 30,000 properties across major hotel brands all in one place while getting the best value in every search.

This latest partnership further emphasizes Bilt Rewards' commitment to demystifying the value of points and how Bilt Members can easily redeem them. Awayz joins Bilt Rewards' existing partnership with Point.ME, which shows members airline partner award space.

Beginning Thursday, September 14th, Awayz will be available in the Bilt Rewards app and website. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com , download the Bilt Rewards App , or follow Bilt on Instagram at @BiltRewards and on TikTok at @PointQuest .

For more information about Awayz by Odynn, visit Awayz.com or follow Odynn on Instagram and Twitter at @odynnawayz, or visit Odynn.com.

About Awayz by Odynn:

Awayz by Odynn is the first and only true independent awards optimization platform that provides live cash and award pricing, empowering users to redeem their points for the best value. Awayz is part of the Odynn's suite of products designed by algorithm and rewards experts to maximize earnings and offer individually tailored recommendations based on each user's objectives—not influenced by card issuers or third parties.

Awayz, like all of Odynn's products, focuses on security and customization. Odynn's products seek to demystify loyalty programs for consumers who want transparency in making the best decisions but don't have the time or inclination to decipher the "noise" within the points and miles fine print. Odynn is privately held and based in Lakeville, CT. For more information, visit www. awayz.com and www.odynn.com

About Bilt Rewards:

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership.

Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more.

Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to twelve loyalty programs allowing members to travel across more than 100 major airlines and hotel partners.

Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com

