Founding leader wants to take Farm Box Company to the next level

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- fieldTRUE, an innovative farm box company delivering seasonal organic produce and artisan grocery, announced the promotion of Carol Barsotti to President of the organization.

fieldTRUE Announces the Promotion of Carol Barsotti to President (PRNewswire)

As a founding member of fieldTRUE and now president, Carol leads the brand into its next chapter of bringing its purpose to more people, aligned on enhanced customer experience, increased service offerings, business development, new category introduction and expansion into new markets.

Through their brands, Farm Fresh to You and Full Circle, fieldTRUE delivers organic fruits and vegetables and artisan grocery items from local farm fields and producers to customers' doorsteps. For decades, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) has invested in local farms and, in return, customers received a weekly box with the farmer's selection of fruits and vegetables throughout the growing season. As pioneers in Community Supported Agriculture, fieldTRUE continues to lead in this field and expands on this promise; members still support local farms by maintaining a subscription for a weekly delivery but now they can customize their order online and have the option to add artisanal farm products and natural grocery items including milk, sustainably raised meat, plant-based foods and even flowers.

"At fieldTRUE, we are bringing fresh, locally grown products directly to our customers' front door," said Carol Barsotti, President, fieldTRUE. "Now in six states, we are focused on continuing to evolve the farm-to-door subscription experience, drive technology innovations, and feature new product development. Ultimately, helping more multi-generational family farms and connecting more families to the farms that grew their food."

Carol is a philanthropic centric leader who cares deeply for the farming community and customers who share those values. She also leads the community efforts for fieldTRUE, including as the Board President of both the Kathleen Barsotti Non-Profit for Sustainable Agriculture and the Davis Farmers Market Alliance, as well as holding board positions at other charitable food and community organizations.

fieldTRUE has entered into a strategic partnership with The Raley's Companies. With strong roots in the greater Sacramento region, the two companies are working together to improve the food system. Both organizations are inspired by a higher purpose and have strong values in promoting local agriculture. Together, the Raley's and fieldTRUE collaboration will serve more people, offer greater choice in food shopping and delivery, and advance sustainable mid-sized food production throughout the Western United States.

"Carol's elevation to president best positions fieldTRUE for the next chapter of growth centered on enhanced customer experience, expanded offerings, and eventually opening new markets," said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley's Companies. "The Raley's Companies is proud to partner with fieldTRUE to make meaningful changes in the food industry."

After starting her career with the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington D.C. and California, Carol joined the family business to challenge and modernize what consumers could expect from a farm box service. Over the past 15 years, she has served in various positions within the organization and played an integral role in the development of the fieldTRUE brands. Under Carol's leadership, fieldTRUE has upgraded the customer experience and developed an innovative network of organic farms, natural grocery producers, unique artisan makers and local food banks with the convenience of online shopping, delivery, and donations.

About fieldTRUE

Founded by the Barsotti-Barnes family, a second-generation, organic farming family, fieldTRUE is a technology-enabled and vertically integrated sourcing and online marketing platform that supports local food systems from farm to family. With early roots in the organic farming and Community Supported Agriculture movement, fieldTRUE builds on decades of experience and relationships to develop and grow farm box services that invest in local economies, deliver fresh organic produce and artisan groceries to homes and businesses, and help increase access to nutritious food.

fieldTRUE's family of farm box services includes Farm Fresh To You and Full Circle and employs over 380 employees with facilities in Natomas and Anaheim, CA and Seattle, WA. Farm Fresh To You has been growing organic produce and helping other sustainable farms nourish communities since 1976. Farm Fresh To You delivers farm boxes to homes and offices in California and Nevada. Farming organically since 1996, Full Circle embraces sustainable agriculture as a way of life, dedicated to caring for the land, employees, natural habitats and collective food system. Full Circle delivers to areas in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho.

To learn more about our brands and shop, visit www.farmfreshtoyou.com and www.fullcircle.com .

fieldTRUE Announces the Promotion of Carol Barsotti to President (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE fieldTRUE