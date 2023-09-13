Northwest Pipe Company Announces September Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today that Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 . Northwest Pipe Company will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, September 21, 2023 . Northwest Pipe Company is scheduled to present at 8:00 am CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The The D.A.22Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference inon. Northwest Pipe Company is scheduled to present atand will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The presentation will be available live over the Internet and on replay for 90 days on the Company's website at https://investor.nwpipe.com

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

