MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Announces Plans to Open a Second Facility in Japan

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a manufacturer of chemical compounds used in surface coating applications, announced it will open a second facility in Japan in order to better serve the needs of the local automotive industry. The laboratory will be located in Nagoya and provide technical services to the region's Tier 1s, Tier 2s and other companies vital to the automotive ecosystem.

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, which operates in Japan as the MacDermid Performance Solutions Japan K.K. legal entity, currently provides technical services to Nagoya-based customers from the Hiratsuka location in Kanagawa Prefecture. The laboratory in Nagoya will reduce the time required for existing customers to make important decisions about their plating bath parameters, many of which operate 24 hours a day. The additional location in Japan will also satisfy the business continuity planning requirements of every automotive OEM.

"We are very excited to have a presence in Nagoya, where we have already been supplying customers with specialty chemicals for more than 40 years. This strategic investment underscores our long-term commitment to Japan, a country which recognizes the value of our environmentally-friendly products. We also expect the gained trust to result in new business opportunities," said Richard Lynch, Senior Global Vice President of MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions.

Julian Bashore, Representative Director of MacDermid Performance Solutions Japan K.K., added, "After the soft opening on October 1st, we will be fully equipped by April 2024. The growth in our automotive business has allowed us to make such an expansion in Japan. With Japan's focus on sustainability, we are excited to expand our offerings in the electric vehicle market. This investment in Aichi Prefecture positions us for further market penetration with Japan-based manufacturers of brake calipers, door handles, emblems, fasteners and other components."

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc. d/b/a MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions is a global market leader specializing in manufacturing chemical compounds for all surface coating applications. Its product range includes new innovative solutions that meet the demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and changing customer requirements, providing sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions is a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company with businesses that supply a broad range of solutions to enhance the products people use every day. For more information visit: MacDermidEnthone.com.

