Fidelity Energy & Sustainability Expands into the South with Acquisition of Power of Clean Energy

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) announced today the acquisition of Power of Clean Energy (PCE) as part of the strategic expansion of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability, a national team of professionals dedicated to the transformation of buildings into energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy environments.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, PCE provides Energy Transition Planning & Project Implementation to help facilities reduce energy consumption and costs, improve efficiency, decarbonize, and meet sustainability goals. The company's offerings include customized end-to-end energy solutions in Lighting, HVAC Redesign, Alternative Energies, and Building Automation & Analytics. PCE operates throughout the southern US, serving customers in the healthcare, education, and commercial real estate markets, as well as religious institutions. This acquisition is a key part of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability's growth to become a national leader in energy-efficient and sustainable technical building solutions.

"Power of Clean Energy is a visionary company that looks at the energy needs of its customers through a futuristic lens to provide long-term sustainable solutions that will positively impact customer bottom lines and our environment," says Dan Weeden, President of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability. "The positive team culture and client dedication make PCE a great addition as we scale Fidelity Energy & Sustainability's footprint. We are ecstatic to welcome this team to our company."

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to join Fidelity, an industry leader in technology-driven energy and sustainability solutions," says Kevin Johnson, President of PCE. "Given all the opportunities presented by current legislation and corporate sustainability commitments, our timing to join Fidelity is ideal."

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) is a leading national provider of technical building services and solutions for the commercial and industrial facilities market. Our product and service offerings include HVAC/Mechanical Services, Energy & Sustainability Engineering, Advanced Building Automation, and Emergency Power Systems. Our core markets are commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Fidelity BSG leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

In 1945, Fidelity BSG was founded as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company that introduced air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling to a new marketplace. The advent of air conditioning went on to revolutionize the entire building industry, and Fidelity BSG has been on the leading edge ever since. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the Fidelity BSG geographic footprint has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic, extending through the South, Southeast, Midwest, Gulf, and Northeast regions. We have over 2,300 Team Members, more than 70 locations serving 23 states, and over 75 years of excellence delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

Power of Clean Energy (PCE), A Fidelity Company, helps commercial and industrial facilities meet their ESG sustainability goals, while reducing energy consumption, expenses, and carbon footprints. PCE provides comprehensive Energy Transition Planning & Project Implementation, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies including Lighting, HVAC Redesign, and Building Automation & Analytics.

With custom solutions designed for specific buildings and budgets, PCE analyzes client energy usage, rate structures, and capital investment to create prioritized paybacks, contributing to increased building asset value and sustainable operation.

