Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frontier Financial Services Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex, has acquired Bermuda-based Frontier Financial Services Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Frontier is a management firm specializing in consulting, recruitment, business services and immigration services to reinsurance and insurance-linked securities clients in Bermuda. Peter Brodsky, Derek Winch and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of the Artex Capital Solutions leadership team.

"Frontier complements Artex's existing client offerings and provides significant opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Peter, Derek and their associates to our growing, global team."

