ATSG Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS). Placement in the Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service is based on Gartner analysts' evaluation of ATSG's ability to execute and its completeness of vision among the vendors in the Desktop as a Service market.

According to the report, the desktop as a service market continues to grow, as the primary use cases now include secure remote work, hybrid work and secure desktop access for third parties. This inaugural Magic Quadrant supports I&O leaders, including digital workplace leaders, when selecting DaaS vendors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Challenger in the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service," noted Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "We believe this recognition by Gartner of our DaaS Solution highlights our unique capabilities in delivering exceptional experiences and outcomes for our clients. Our cutting-edge ATSGOne multicloud platform, combined with a complete managed service, is an integral part of our overall Intelligent IT Solutions as a Service portfolio. Our DaaS offering also underscores our commitment to security and compliance, assuring clients and partners of a robust and ultra-safe environment. Moreover, it affirms our dedication to fostering digital innovation, enabling organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape."

ATSG's Desktop as a Service (DaaS) offering provides cost-effective, high-performance ease of use by streamlining, automating, securing, and fully managing the entire DaaS technology lifecycle. Their ATSGOne DaaS solution natively includes the ATSGOne Cloud Manager. Utilizing this purpose-built Cloud Manager, clients and partners can rapidly provision, automate, deploy, and manage virtual desktops and applications from a centralized cloud console. In addition, ATSG also provides this DaaS solution as a fully managed Digital Workplace as a Service offering.

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Desktop as a Service is complimentary on the ATSG website here: https://www.atsg.net/atsg-cloud-included-as-challenger-in-the-1st-gartner-magic-quadrant-daas/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, Stuart Downes, Craig Fisler, Mark Margevicius, Tony Harvey, Sunil Jason Kumar, and Eri Harui. September 5, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/ or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from ATSG.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

