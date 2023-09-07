Experienced health care executive with a proven track record of operational excellence joins the nationally-ranked pediatric health care system.

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search, Children's Health, one of the nation's leading pediatric health care systems and the number one children's hospital in North Texas, recently announced Dane Peterson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Children’s Health Announces Dane Peterson as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"Dane joins us at a pivotal time of growth for North Texas and Children's Health. His extensive operational leadership experience will be an important asset for our team as we work to deliver the best pediatric care for our patients today and for generations to come," said Christopher J. Durovich, president and chief executive officer of Children's Health. "Having helped lead both for-profit and non-profit academic health care institutions, he brings great value to our evolving efforts to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place."

In his role as COO, Dane will provide leadership for clinical operations to ensure that we are delivering consistent, comprehensive care throughout our system to fulfill our mission of making life better for children. He will work closely with our academic partner, UT Southwestern, to integrate physician leadership and to deepen our collaboration to offer world-class care informed by groundbreaking research and education.

"Children's Health is doing some of the most complex and meaningful work in pediatric health care," said Dane Peterson, chief operating officer at Children's Health. "I'm honored and humbled to have a role in ensuring the pioneering work underway not only continues but expands alongside the communities we're privileged to serve, today and for generations to come."

Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience in health care administration, with more than 11 years in operations leadership roles. During his 16-year tenure at Emory Healthcare, he held numerous leadership roles at both the system and hospital level, including system President and COO. In addition to his time at Emory Healthcare, Peterson served in executive leadership roles within Medical City Dallas and Creighton University Medical Center, part of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Industrial Operations from the University of Michigan.

About Children's Health

Children's Health℠ is the leading pediatric healthcare system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children's Health campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano, and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked #1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in 10 out of 10 specialty programs being ranked among the best for six consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

In addition, Children's Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 13 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and it has been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 10 consecutive years.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com or by liking us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on X, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact:

Virginia Hock

Virginia.Hock@childrens.com

214-537-2974

After a nationwide search, Children’s Health, one of the nation’s leading pediatric health care systems and the number one children’s hospital in North Texas, recently announced Dane Peterson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). (PRNewswire)

Children's Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children’s Health