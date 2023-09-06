Ontario Securities Commission Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tyler Fleming, Director, Investor Office, Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") and his team joined Rajeeve Thakur, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to celebrate 'back to school' season for investors and highlight the importance of financial education, and to open the market.

The Investor Office sets the strategic direction and leads the OSC's efforts in investor engagement, education, outreach and research. The Investor Office also has a policy function, plays a key role in the oversight of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI), and provides leadership at the OSC in the area of behavioural insights and improving the investor experience. Its investor website GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca is Canada's most visited financial education website, used by millions of people each year. For more information visit: https://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMX Group Limited