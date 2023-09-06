Jeep® Brand Launches 'Dents' Marketing Campaign for the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee 4xe

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand launches (PRNewswire)

Campaign recognizes the dents and dings that represent memories of the off-road adventures of Jeep® 4x4 owners

"Dents" to run across television and the Jeep brand's YouTube channel

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee recently earned TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from IIHS

Year to date, Grand Cherokee has the highest model-to-model loyalty in the full-size utility-vehicle segment (23CYTD, Jan-Jun)

There are more Grand Cherokees still on the road today than any full-size SUV (more than 3 million)

Jeep® brand is launching "Dents," its new campaign for the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee 4xe, across television, social media and digital media channels. The fully integrated brand campaign will launch across broadcast with a 30-second television spot and on the brand's YouTube channel with a 60-second spot.

"'Dents' follows our Grand Cherokee through the various stages of its family's life, making meaningful memories through the dents and scratches it receives over the years," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president, Stellantis North America. "For our owners, their Jeep Grand Cherokee is much more than a mode of transportation, it is a member of their family playing a pivotal role in their own life journey. This emotional connection has been built and fortified over decades and now with the expanded lineup, we truly have something for everyone. In our film, as we usher in the electrified model, careful consideration is given to keeping traditions alive as the keys and the memories are passed down to the next generation."

"Since 1992 the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been enabling adventures," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Available now for 2024 model year in 2-row Grand Cherokee, 3-row Grand Cherokee L and the electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, the adventures, of all kind, will continue providing long lasting memories."

This timeless tradition of passing on the keys will be further celebrated as the campaign release date is strategically aligned with young, eager college students packing up and heading back to school now, many of whom will take the wheel of their family car when embarking on their own new adventures, where more meaningful memories are sure to be made.

"Dents" was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency, Highdive.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

As the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup spans five generations and now includes the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe and the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from its technologically advanced propulsion system rated at 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. The 4xe propulsion system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack. The Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, the most capable Grand Cherokee ever, conquered the formidable Rubicon Trail and did so under all-electric power using electric mode. Highlights for the Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk include the Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system with 2-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, rear electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), Selec-Terrain traction management system, 10.9 inches (27.8 cm) of ground clearance, 24 inches (61 cm) of water fording capability, 47.4:1 crawl ratio and blue-accented 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. The Grand Cherokee L debuted in 2021 to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L has more than 110 advanced safety and security features. Offered with an available award-winning 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine that packs 357 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque, the Grand Cherokee L delivers best-in-class towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis