FortressFire Introduces New Platform and Report for Real Estate Professionals in California

Wildfire Disclosure Report Uses Satellite Imagery, Machine Learning, and Advanced Physics Models to Identify Wildfire Vulnerability and Provide Mitigation Roadmap to Meet Regulatory Requirements and Insurance Industry Standards

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FortressFire, a leading provider of an innovative platform and analytical tools designed to assess the vulnerability of properties to wildfires, is excited to announce the availability of its groundbreaking Wildfire Disclosure Report. Leveraging satellite imagery, machine learning, and advanced physics models, this report offers a comprehensive analysis that empowers property owners and real estate professionals to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to protect their investments.

Report provides assessment, actionable insights, and roadmap to mitigate property-specific wildfire vulnerability.

Unprecedented Insights into Wildfire Vulnerability

As the threat of wildfires continues to impact communities across California, FortressFire's Wildfire Disclosure Report incorporates data, advanced analytics, and mitigation insights into its newly launched report that transforms the way wildfire vulnerability is assessed. This report goes beyond traditional methods with precise, property-specific recommendations to mitigate factors contributing to wildfire risks.

"We are proud to introduce our Wildfire Disclosure Report, built on the FortressFire platform that combines advanced satellite imagery, machine learning, and physics models to identify and evaluate the vulnerability of properties to wildfires," said Paul Scola, Chief Revenue Officer at FortressFire. "This report represents a significant advancement in the real estate industry, enabling property owners and real estate professionals to better understand the risks, make informed decisions, and take proactive steps towards mitigation and protection to facilitate real estate transactions."

Utilizing advanced satellite imagery, the report analyzes key factors such as structure, vegetation density, proximity to combustible material, topographical features, and historical fire patterns. By leveraging advanced physics models and machine learning algorithms, it delivers accurate and detailed assessments, allowing property owners to evaluate their exposure to wildfire risks, make informed decisions, and enhance the insurability of their properties.

FortressFire's Wildfire Disclosure Report was developed with input and guidance from the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and many of its members, reinforcing its value to the real estate industry. This collaboration showcases the importance of leveraging advanced technology to assess and mitigate property-specific wildfire risks. "FortressFire's report is a valuable tool for real estate professionals and property owners in California," said C.A.R. President Jennifer Branchini. "We are proud to introduce this innovative solution, as it enables our members to offer comprehensive wildfire vulnerability assessments and guide their clients towards proactive mitigation strategies."

The user-friendly interface of the report makes it easy for real estate professionals and property owners alike to interpret. By incorporating objective, property-specific wildfire vulnerability assessment into their services, real estate professionals can distinguish themselves as knowledgeable and proactive experts, dedicated to protecting their clients' investments.

To learn more about FortressFire's Wildfire Disclosure Report and explore the company's ground-breaking platform to assess a property's wildfire vulnerability, mitigate and monitor risks, and protect properties, visit www.fortressfire.com . To order a report, please contact your real estate professional or one of our authorized distribution partners – First American NHD, Snap NHD, or MyNHD – or visit www.car.org .

About FortressFire

FortressFire brings together a diverse group of scientists, technologists, insurance experts, service operations leaders, and fire management professionals dedicated to protecting homes and businesses from the devastation of wildfire. We understand the complex, chaotic nature of fire and how the inability to precisely model and quantify that threat at the individual property level has disrupted the property insurance market in California and the western U.S. FortressFire was founded on the belief that today's technology can enable practical, effective preparation strategies and mitigation services at scale to protect residential properties, communities, and small commercial enterprises. FortressFire's innovative AMP Platform uses machine learning and predictive modeling to assess wildfire vulnerability risk, recommend mitigation actions, and provide ongoing monitoring and protection services. Visit fortressfire.com to learn more.

About the California Association of REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

