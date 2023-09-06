Baseus Rolls Out the World-First Charging Station with LED Display

"Best Charging Solution for Desktop Electronics"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, launched the PowerCombo Tower Series Power Strip 35W, an unprecedented charging station on the market with a digital LED display illustrating real-time safety and charging status.

The LED display shows the load status, digital protection, and grounded indicators. Its overall design makes it perfect for workspaces, gaming setups, and meeting rooms.

10-in-1 Charging Station in Vertical Space-Saving Design

The Baseus PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W can charge and power up to 10 devices with 6 AC outlets , 2 USB-C ports , and 2 USB-A ports . It comes in a futuristic and space-saving design, like the 6 AC outlets on each side that are more than enough to power an entire desktop ecosystem.

1200J Surge & Lightning Protection

As a robust device, it is built with reliable protection against power surges, voltage spikes, and lightning strikes to safeguard your devices, productive tools, and valuable equipment. It supports up to 1200J surge protection, which is 50% more performant than alternatives.

35W High-Speed Charging

Superpowered by the optimized GaN5 technology, the PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W supports PD fast charging going up to 35W, making it a breeze to fast charge devices like smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. Baseus Power Split 2.0 redistributes power if multiple cables are plugged in.

Comprehensive Smart Safety Protections

The device has an auto-shutdown feature that activates in 0.1 seconds . It also has innovative protections to prevent Overload, Overcurrent, Overvoltage, and Undervoltage, ensuring safety. Power is instantly cut off within 0.1 seconds to proactively eliminate safety hazards, promptly protecting electronics from short circuits, fire hazards, and potential electrical dangers.

Baseus PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W is now available on Amazon at a price as low as $59.99.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011, bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. We offer a range of products, including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations .

