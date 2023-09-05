Hyundai Invests in Reforestation, Housing, and STEM Education in Coastal Georgia

Hyundai Partners with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation

Hyundai Implements Hydrogen STEM Program in Effingham County, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced new partnerships with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation, two local nonprofits in the Savannah, Georgia area. Hyundai also implemented its hydrogen STEM program for middle schools in Effingham County, raising awareness about alternative sources of energy. With the new partnerships and school-based programs, Hyundai underscores its investment in the region, which is home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America currently being built in Bryan County.

(left to right) Natalyn Bates-Morris, board member, Annette Ogletree-McDogual, vice chairman, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Chris Schimek, general manager, Hyundai of Savannah, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, David Archer, senior manager, Aftersales Operations, Hyundai Motor America, Zerik Samples, chief executive officer, Dwayne Stephens, board member, Kirk Gilbert, board chairman, Jennifer Roach, board member, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Cherisa Pelle, Hyundai Motor America, Bianca Johnson, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC (HMGMA), in Savannah, Ga. on August 29, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai is proud to continue our investment into the Georgia community as we await the opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "Community support and sustainability are key pillars to our corporate social responsibility initiative. These partnerships emphasize our commitment to advancing our vision of Progress for Humanity and creating a better, more sustainable future for all."

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity is committed to creating affordable homeownership for families in Chatham County, Georgia. As the organization prepares to break ground on two properties in September, the donation will assist in the development cost of preparing one of these sites for the masonry work to start framing. This donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift children and families by means of fostering positive growth in communities.

"It is an honor to see companies reinvest in the communities they work in," said Zerik Samples, CEO, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. "We are thrilled about this new partnership and grateful for Hyundai's commitment to improving the wellbeing of society. Together, we will build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter."

The Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation's mission is to plant, promote, and protect trees, especially live oaks, the state tree of Georgia. The donation will be used to help replant trees within the Coastal Bryan County region, specifically species native to the region.

"The Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation has been planting a legacy of canopy trees in Richmond Hill and South Bryan County for the last twenty-three years, and most recently we have extended our efforts into North Bryan County," said Jackie Montesino, president, Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation. "Protecting and promoting our community's tree canopy allows us to maintain the beauty and character of Bryan County, of which residents hold near and dear to their hearts. I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude towards Hyundai, whose donation will allow us to continue our efforts."

The Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program has been shared with over 800 students throughout the states of California and Georgia and it took place again this year at schools in Effingham County, Georgia. Students built their own hydrogen fuel-cell powered miniature model vehicles and raced them on a Hyundai racetrack.

"The partnership we are starting to develop with Hyundai is outstanding," said Todd Wall, chief executive officer, Effingham College and Career Academy. "They are here looking to build relationships with parents, teachers, and administrators, and most of all, they are building relationships with our students who could one day be employees in the future for their companies."

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

(left to right) Cherisa Pelle, Hyundai Motor America, Bianca Johnson, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC (HMGMA), Rena Patton, founding member, vice president, Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation, Justin Farquhar, senior vice president, Development Authority of Bryan County, Gene Brogdon, founding member, general board, Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation, Jackie Montesino, president, Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Carter Infinger, chairman, Bryan County Board of Commissioners, in Richmond Hill, Ga. on August 31, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

The Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program in Effingham County, Ga. on August 30, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

