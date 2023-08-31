Vetcor Unveils Dynamic New Look and Branding, Reinforcing Commitment to Pet Health and Community

NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetcor, www.vetcor.com , a community-centric veterinary services company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their fresh and vibrant rebranding initiative. This milestone marks a significant step in Vetcor's ongoing journey, underpinned by their unwavering dedication to pets and the people who care for them.

The rebranding initiative, guided by Sam Ayling, Creative Director at Pencil Worx, celebrates the foundational principles that have propelled Vetcor's success over the years. Since their establishment in 1997, Vetcor has nurtured a thriving community that lends support to over 800 practices spanning the United States and Canada.

Vetcor's refreshed visual identity captures the heart of their commitment and reiterates their core values: do the right thing, provide passionate care, build community, pursue growth, and have fun. When joining Team Vetcor, each practice retains their unique local culture while receiving the benefits of an expansive support network. The new branding is a testament to the organization's dedication to community collaboration and shared expertise.

As the company undergoes the transformation of their outward identity, one thing remains the same: Vetcor's commitment to the belief that "Life is Better Here." This is fulfilled, in part, through their collaboration circles: TechLife, VetLife, and HMLife. Each of these internal groups fosters collaboration throughout the network and offers an opportunity for team members to connect, learn, and share experiences.

"Our history is filled with growth and our future is brighter than ever," said Heather Bern, Chief Marketing Officer. "As we launch this new chapter, we look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence, creating a better life for our team members, their patients, and their clients for years to come. "

For more information and to see Vetcor's new look, visit www.vetcor.com.

About Vetcor:

Vetcor, founded in 1997, is a vibrant and collaborative network of community-focused veterinary practices across the US and Canada. The company's mission is to enhance the health and well-being of pets and the people who care for them. With a comprehensive approach to practice management, Vetcor empowers veterinarians to focus on delivering exceptional care while optimizing clinic operations and enhancing patient outcomes.

