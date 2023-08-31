Roborock Announces Three New Vacuums and Expansion Into New Product Category at IFA Berlin Trade Fair 2023

Roborock Announces Three New Vacuums and Expansion Into New Product Category at IFA Berlin Trade Fair 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simply life, is excited to announce the latest additions to their robust portfolio of floor cleaning devices and their breakthrough into the washing machine category.

Roborock Q5 Pro+ (PRNewsfoto/Roborock) (PRNewswire)

The Q5 Pro and the Q8 Max join the Q-Series as Roborock's newest mid-range robot vacuum offerings, while the Dyad Pro Combo is the brand's latest convertible vacuum that cleans both wet and dry messes. The all-in-one intelligent washer dryer, the Zeo One, enters the washing machine category with the world's first Zeo-cycle™ drying technology.

Continuously adapting to consumers' evolving needs, Roborock's latest launches leverage intuitive technology and are designed to empower people to live their lives to the fullest. With the brand striving to be an intuitive tech partner that understands the ever-changing practical needs of users, its latest product introductions is a continuation to its commitment to deliver a "Rocking Life With You" experience to its consumers.

"The new generation of Roborock products brings a complete suite of cleaning solutions to an everyday smart home. By implementing our most powerful technology into both floor cleaners and washing machines, customers will experience the simplest and most flexible home maintenance that they always love from a Roborock product," said Richard Chang, Founder and CEO of Roborock. "The Q5 Pro, Q8 Max, and Dyad Pro Combo are more than just cleaning companions, they're designed so users can live their lives with more spontaneity and flexibility. Now, we're thrilled to dive into a new category of home cleaning with our brand's expansion into the Washing Machine category with the Zeo One, continuing our quest to develop simple solutions so our users can cultivate cleanliness and comfortability in their homes effortlessly."

Q5 Pro and Q8 Max: For customers pursuing a worry-free, high-quality cleaning experience.

The Q5 Pro is the latest entry-level option for the company's Q Series, while the Q8 Max offers advanced features such as obstacle avoidance technology.

Double Vacuuming Power

The Q5 Pro and Q8 Max are equipped with the brand's most powerful DuoRoller™ Brush system ensuring fewer hair tangles and 20% more hair removal from carpets. Combined with a suction power of 5,500Pa, users can experience high-performance removal of dirt, hair, dust, and pet hair on all floor types.

Easy To Use Intelligence

Q5 Pro and Q8 Max has LiDAR based navigation that easily creates a detailed map of its surroundings, making the robot easy to control with the Roborock App. App features such as smart suggestions for No-Go zones, fast cleaning, and clean along floor directions improve cleaning efficiency and save time for the user. The Q8 Max also comes with Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system allowing the robot to maneuver around common household hazards.

Proven Mopping And Self-Emptying Capabilities

The Q5 Pro and Q8 Max offers proven mopping systems allowing simultaneous vacuum and mop capability. The enhanced version of both models, Q5 Pro+ and Q8 Max+, is paired with the acclaimed RockDock® Plus auto-emptying dock with E-12 Rated dust bags, storing up to 7 weeks of dust without manual emptying.

Dyad Pro Combo: Convertible Wet-Dry and Portable Handheld Vacuum For Maximum Versatility.

5-In-1 Cleaning Combo

The Dyad Pro Combo is a wet-dry vacuum with the ability to convert into a handheld vacuum using four additional attachments. This combination allows users to clean more messes using just one device, from eliminating wet and dry messes like spilled cereal with its set of multi-rollers, to simply vacuuming carpets, table tops, and other narrower spaces, the Dyad Pro Combo cleans all with unmatched efficiency.

Powerful Cleaning Performance

The Dyad Pro Combo boasts 17,000Pa of suction power with the ability to clean as close to 1mm away from edges and corners. With intelligent features that adapts cleaning power, water flow, and the ability to automatically dispense cleaning solution, the Dyad Pro Combo removes all messes with unmatched efficiency.

Prolonged Ease Of Use

Experience effortless maintenance with the Dyad Pro Combo's self-cleaning system that automatically cleans the roller brushes and then dries it with 50℃ of hot air. Having up to 43 minutes of run time when used as a wet-dry vacuum and 60 minutes as a handheld vacuum, Dyad Pro Combo is designed for prolonged usage for both the short and long term.

Zeo One: All-In-One Washer Dryer With The World's First Zeo-cycleTM Drying Technology.

Entering the washing machine category, Roborock is excited to introduce the company's proprietary Zeo-cycleTM Moderate-Temperature Drying Technology.

All-In-One Washer Dryer

The Zeo One combines both washing and drying in one. Powered by a quieter and power-saving DD Motor, the Zeo One can efficiently wash 10kg and dry 6kg of fabric. With features that eliminate bacteria, pet dander, allergens, and the toughest laundry stains, the Zeo One delivers an ultra-convenient cleaning experience for all, including families with pets.

Zeo-cycleTM Moderate-Temperature Drying Technology

Unlike traditional drying technology, Zeo-cycleTM moderate-temperature drying technology can dry your delicate clothes at precise moderate temperatures controlled by an AI algorithm with NTC smart sensors to avoid damage. Inspired by natural zeolite, Zeo-cycleTM is able to absorb moisture that measures 288,000m2 without extreme heat, equivalent to 41,143 times its own area.

Self-Maintenance System

Zeo One offers Roborock LintClear™ Self-Cleaning System that automatically collects and removes lint without the need to clean the lint filter by hand. Combined with a smart self-dosing system for detergent, Zeo One makes the washing & drying experience effortless for the user.

Stressless Cleaning With App Control

Using the Roborock App, users have full remote control of the Zeo One to fit their specific cleaning needs, including options to select and customize cleaning modes down to the level of dryness of the fabric, real-time remote control with message prompts, and setting custom cleaning schedules with the option to clean during off-peak hours.

The Q5 Pro, Q8 Max, Dyad Pro Combo will be available to purchase on Amazon and Roborock's Official Store in the United States beginning in October. The Q5 Pro starts at an MSRP of $429.99, the Q8 Max at $599.99, and the Dyad Pro Combo at $659.99. More information on the availability of Zeo One will be announced.

For more information, please visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

Roborock Q8 Max+ (PRNewsfoto/Roborock) (PRNewswire)

Roborock Dyad Pro Combo (PRNewsfoto/Roborock) (PRNewswire)

Roborock Zeo One (PRNewsfoto/Roborock) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock