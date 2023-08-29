Dental Plans with High Maximum Benefit Disrupting Insurance Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com released a new report today on dental plans shaking up the dental insurance market with coverage limits several times higher than found in the average PPO dental insurance plan.

Coverage limits, known as a maximum benefit or annual maximum, is the limit on spending an insurance company will pay annually toward covered dental care. For example, a dental plan with a $1,500 maximum benefit contributes no more than $1,500 toward dental services in a year and any costs above that amount are paid by the patient. Approximately 90 percent of dental plans sold directly to consumers have a maximum benefit.

In the 1960 and 1970s, the average limit on insurance plan spending was around $1,000. That average has not kept up with inflation. In 2023, DentalInsurance.com found the average maximum benefit among surveyed plans in California was $1,845, $1,703 in New York, and $1,987 in North Carolina. However, DentalInsurance.com has found plans on the market with maximum benefits up to five times higher than these averages, including offerings from major brands such as MetLife (NYSE: MET) and Humana (NYSE: HUM).

"Inflation has been a problem in most industries in the post-COVID era," said Avery Smith, President at DentalInsurance.com, "and these high maximum plans are offering consumers dental insurance that's keeping up with costs." Mr. Smith also mentioned, "These high maximum dental plans are proving extremely popular. Three of the top ten dental plans we sell across the nation have maximum benefits of $3,000 or more in the first year of enrollment."

DentalInsurance.com offers a variety of high maximum dental plans including:

Consumers shopping for high maximum plans should always review the conditions of the insurance to see if the maximum is lower for any service (e.g. implants) or excludes a service (e.g. braces). For more information on dental plans with high maximum benefits, see Dental Plans with the Best Maximum Benefits.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

