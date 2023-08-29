Charlie Hasselbrink Joins Caelux as Chief Technology Officer to Propel and Accelerate Solar Innovation

New Hire Bolsters Innovation Initiatives and Advances the Company's Strategic Vision in Solar Technology

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux , a pioneer in utilizing perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, enabling the next generation of solar innovation, announced today the appointment of Charlie Hasselbrink as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Hasselbrink is an exceptional technologist known for identifying organizational and technical gaps and quickly implementing the systems and processes necessary to achieve organizational outcomes. He has an impressive history of overseeing large-scale development programs and leveraging predictive models to accelerate product innovation and develop better customer experiences. Hasselbrink's vision extends beyond technological innovation to nurturing talent, fostering a strong culture of mentorship, and maintaining robust relationships with stakeholders across the board.

Prior to Caelux, Hasselbrink held positions at Sunpower (now Maxeon Solar), where he led Global Quality, Reliability R&D, and Performance R&D; Mainspring Energy as VP Reliability and Quality; and Sila Nanotechnologies as VP and Front-End Technology Development.

His expertise will be crucial as Caelux seeks to build upon its R&D breakthroughs, a game-changing development for the solar power industry bringing advancements in scalability, efficiency, and durability that have significant implications for the entire value chain.

"We're excited to welcome Charlie to the Caelux team–his addition is a strategic move to propel our technological progress and support our global ramp plans," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "His innovative thinking, breadth of experience, and deep technological insights align with our mission, and will undoubtedly prove instrumental in advancing our vision."

Hasselbrink's key responsibilities will include driving strategy and governance within technology, developing the strategy and investment roadmaps, and improving the product's durability and efficiency. He will also focus on the continued development of Caelux's global research, development and engineering organizations and establishing strong relationships with investment partners and the company's customers.

"I am thrilled to join the Caelux team and am eager to contribute to their mission of making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective," said Hasselbrink. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to propel the company's growth and innovation."

To learn more about Caelux, visit www.caelux.com .

About Caelux:

Caelux 's proprietary technologies improve the performance of any new crystalline silicon module, making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Caelux is at the forefront of the emerging science of perovskites, a special class of nanomaterials. Its flagship product, Caelux™ One, is an innovative product that integrates seamlessly into existing PV module manufacturing processes, boosting performance, reducing installed costs, and accelerating the proliferation of solar. For more information, visit www.caelux.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Charlie Hasselbrink

Ernest "Charlie" Hasselbrink led Global Quality, Reliability R&D, and Performance R&D during his 9 years at Sunpower (now Maxeon Solar). His Reliability R&D team invented several methods to speed R&D cycles of learning, including a patented method to accelerate UV testing by a factor of 100,000. He and his team compiled the technical due diligence for the sale of the largest single permitted solar power plant site in the United States at the time, to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. A champion for reliability in the PV industry, he was a plenary speaker for Reliability at the IEEE 39th PV Specialists Conference (PVSC) and was Area Chair for Reliability for PVSC 42.

Charlie's career includes roles as VP Reliability and Quality at Mainspring Energy, and VP of Front-End Technology Development at Sila Nanotechnologies. Charlie has been a tenure-track professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor), a post-doctoral researcher at Sandia National Labs, earned his Ph.D. from Stanford University and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Houston. His 50 journal papers, conference papers and patents have been cited more than 4,000 times.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

kristen@jmgpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Caelux