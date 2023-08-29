Campbell's® Chunky® Sacks Hunger™ Teams up with Haason Reddick to Unveil National Donation Program

Continues movement to end hunger through a goal of donating more than two million meals this NFL season

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Chunky Sacks Hunger™ community program, Campbell's® Chunky® is teaming up with NFL defensive stars to encourage fans to help sack food insecurity this upcoming season and donate more than two million meals. For every Chunky Bowl1 sold during the regular NFL season, Chunky Sacks Hunger will donate one meal2 to Feeding America®.

To drive participation in the program, Chunky is partnering with Camden native and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick to serve as the national spokesperson of Chunky Sacks Hunger. In addition, the brand will tap other NFL star defensive players, called the Soup Squad, to serve as representatives in their local communities. The Soup Squad roster includes:

Azeez Al-Shaair , Linebacker, Tennessee Titans

Alex Anzalone , Linebacker, Detroit Lions

Nick Bolton , Linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs

De'Vondre Campbell, Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Tremaine Edmunds , Linebacker, Chicago Bears

Sam Hubbard , Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, New York Jets

Kwity Paye, Defensive End, Indianapolis Colts

Haason Reddick, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

Kayvon Thibodeaux , Outside Linebacker, New York Giants

"Teaming up with Chunky is a full-circle moment, as I grew up right down the street from Campbell's Camden headquarters," said Haason Reddick. "I'm honored to work with Chunky Sacks Hunger and inspire fans to join the fight against food insecurity."

In 2022, approximately 49 million Americans—1 in 6—turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs for help3. In its first year, Chunky Sacks Hunger donated more than one million meals to Feeding America and local partners.

"Helping communities is part of Chunky's DNA, and we're excited to continue that legacy in our second year of Chunky Sacks Hunger," said Corey Provine, Director of Marketing. "We hope fans will rally behind our mission of sacking food insecurity and help us reach our goal of donating more than two million meals."

To learn how you can get involved in this year's program, visit ChunkySacksHunger.com and follow Chunky on Instagram and TikTok.

1Excludes cans

2Up to 4 million meals. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

3Source: Feeding America

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, we have been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more

