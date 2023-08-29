SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Today Afinida Insurance announced the addition of Viola Williams as Director of Sales Operations.

Afinida Insurance, a Trucept Company Announces Key Hire To Drive Growth

An industry veteran in the insurance sector, Viola Williams rapidly ascended from an entry level position to instrumental roles at Allstate, pioneering the "Lifetime Opportunity" dealership program. A dedicated educator, Williams has mentored over 300 new agents, guiding them to licensure in Life and Health, and Property and Casualty. Additionally, she managed her own thriving insurance agency showcasing both her entrepreneurial and industry expertise. In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing new processes and procedures to drive the expected exponential growth within the division.

Julie Neill, Afinida's COO added: "With the insurance division being positioned for rapid growth, it was critical that we add someone with Viola's background and deep industry experience to the Team. We're thrilled to have her on board".

Trucept and its subsidiaries offer professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act Compliance Services

Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Full-Service Payroll

Human Resources and Management

Employee Benefits Administration

Accounting Support

Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://trucept.com/.

