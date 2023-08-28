Valvoline™ Global Operations launches new full synthetic 4-stroke motor oils

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global, a global automotive leader powering the future of mobility through innovative lubricant and fluid products, announced today a new portfolio of Valvoline™ 4-stroke Full Synthetic Premium Motor Oil for marine and powersports.

Valvoline Global Operations logo (PRNewswire)

Unlike automobile engines, four-stroke ATV/UTV and marine motors face unique challenges from higher running speeds, seasonal use, and extreme operating environments. The extra torque and heat in a 4-stroke pushes the engine and motor oil to the limits, and without proper protection, it can lead to corrosion, excessive wear, and dirt deposits.

Formulated for the demanding needs of powersport vehicles and boats, Valvoline Full Synthetic 4-Stroke Motor Oil provides superior protection and performance in all conditions and climates.

The product line includes:

Valvoline Ultimate Powersport Full Synthetic 4-Stroke Motor Oil is designed for a wide range of small engines in ATVs/UTVs, personal watercraft, and snowmobiles, providing up to 50% better wear protection and up to 8X better rust defense than industry standards.

Valvoline Full Synthetic 4-stroke Marine Oil is optimized for performance and durability, offering up to 8X better defense against rust (a must for marine engines which are exposed to corrosive elements like salt water) and up to 50% stronger wear protection than industry standards.

Valvoline's new motor oils meet or exceed the latest manufacturer specifications, and both products feature powerful cleaning agents to help prevent dirt deposits in high-revving engines.

Valvoline's 4-stroke Full Synthetic Motor Oils are available in select U.S. retailers now.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations