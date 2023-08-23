Patriot Holdings Delivers Astounding 29.77% IRR for Investors in a $22M Portfolio Exit of 8 Mobile Home Communities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are extremely pleased to share with you that Patriot has successfully completed the sale of its 8 Mobile Home Community Portfolio in the Pittsburgh, PA metro area for $22M, resulting in exceptional returns for investors and 29.77% IRR (investor level) over the lifetime of the investment.

While Commercial Real Estate is getting a lot of bad press - Alternative Commercial Real Estate is doing very well!

The Patriot Opportunity Fund (Fund I) acquired and operated the assets:

8 Mobile Home Communities, located in Pennsylvania .

513 Lots sold for $42,885 /Lot

Closing Date: July 14th, 2023

The sale has generated $2.886M in profits for investors, a 29.77% IRR and a 1.73x Equity Multiple on the 3 Year and 2 months hold period. An additional $4.262M of capital was returned to investors.

Investment Returns

Total Cost Basis: $13,096,173

Total Value Upon Exit (3 years and 2 months): $22,000,000

Project Level Profit: $7,895,283

Investor Capital Returned: $4,262,696

Profit Distributed To Investors: $2,886,864

Investor Equity Multiple (MOIC): 1.73x

Investor Level IRR: 29.77%

The assets were acquired by Fund I in 2020 & 2021 for $13.096M.

Over the 3 years and 2 months of ownership, our operations team drove revenue growth and asset enhancement and executed our original business plan leading to the increase in value.

We believe this is the right time to sell these assets as we have maximized their value via our operational plan and because we received a strong offer to sell all eight assets to the same buyer.

We are extremely pleased with this result, and to date, Fund I has exceeded our initial investor return projections; we reached our 5-year goals for projected asset values in just over 3 years. We anticipate successfully exiting the remaining assets in Fund I by year-end.

