Harbinger Wins 4 Golds, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze at 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Harbinger Group is honored with 4 Gold Awards, 1 Silver Award, and 1 Bronze Award in Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Human Capital Management (HCM) Spring Program. Harbinger takes pride in receiving these prestigious accolades for multiple categories in the Learning and Development, Talent Management, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion areas.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Group, a global technology company that builds products and solutions to transform how people work and learn, won six 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards – four gold, one silver, and one bronze – for various categories. These awards secured by Harbinger include two gold wins for its very own continuous performance management system, 'POLESTAR,' and Competency-Based Learner-Centric framework.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award winners were announced at a live web event on August 17, 2023. The complete list of winners can be viewed here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Harbinger's six winning entries in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards were submitted under different categories of the HCM Spring program. Out of the six entries, four entries were submitted jointly by Harbinger and its customers, and two entries were submitted independently. The details of these entries are given below:

Gold Award

Area: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

Category: Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Awareness

Entrants: MJHS Institute for Innovation in Palliative Care (MJHS) and Harbinger Group

Entry Title: "Caring for Holocaust Survivors with Sensitivity at the End of Life" Unconscious Bias Awareness Online Learning Program

Gold Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Advance in Compliance Training

Entrants: TRACE International and Harbinger Group

Entry Title: An Organization's Journey to Create Relatable, Fun, and Effective Training on Anti-Bribery

Compliance: Mission Possible

Gold Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Entrant: Harbinger Group

Entry Title: Developing Capability at Scale – Elevate and Go Beyond

Gold Award

Area: Talent Management Awards

Category: Best Advance in Performance Management

Entrant: Harbinger Group

Entry Title: Customizable and Easy-to-Use System for Efficient, Continuous, and Transparent Performance Management

Silver Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Learning Team

Entrant: TRACE International and Harbinger Group

Entry Title: Building a Best-in-Class Learning Team: An Organization's Journey to Right Size, Upskill, and Resource a Compliance Training Function

Bronze Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Entrant: Frontline Foundation and Harbinger Group

Entry Title: Nudge Learning Program to Reinforce Learning and Training in Employee

"We are absolutely delighted to be honored with six Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards this year. This achievement is a direct reflection of the unwavering commitment, ingenuity, and collaboration between Harbinger and our valued customers," stated Poonam Jaypuriya, Vice President, eLearning, Harbinger Group. "Our emphasis on driving learning impact on learners and business by measuring the key performance indicators has been instrumental in securing these accolades."

"Harbinger's recognition from the Brandon Hall Group is true evidence of how much we value the way people work and learn. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have continually showed a strong belief in our work and have trusted us to deliver state-of-the-art, innovative, and effective eLearning solutions," added Poonam.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their HCM programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best-in-class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference on February 13-15, 2024 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer, Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

